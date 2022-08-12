Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-14 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding of about one foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, several blocks of Water Street observe shallow flooding from one half to one foot in depth. The low-lying areas along River Road and adjacent residential roads, south of River Road Park, will begin to flood. Route 133 at Little Mallory Creek may begin to flood. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 14/12 AM 6.3 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 14/12 PM 5.6 0.9 1.0 N/A Minor 15/01 AM 6.3 1.6 1.4 N/A Minor 15/01 PM 5.6 0.9 1.0 N/A Minor 16/02 AM 6.1 1.4 1.4 N/A Minor 16/02 PM 5.4 0.7 0.8 N/A None
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Brooks by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 05:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brooks FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Brooks, Jim Hogg and Starr. * WHEN...Until 730 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 621 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Agua Nueva, Hebbronville, San Rafael Ranch Airport, Santa Elena, La Gloria, San Isidro, South Fork Estates, Santa Catarina, Hebbronville High School, Gruy Stadium, Las Lomitas, Jim Hogg County Airport, Puesta Del Sol Airport, Diamond O Ranch Airport, Hebbronville Border Patrol Station and Delmita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 22:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM PDT MONDAY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 1017 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of eastern Riverside County. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 119 and 128. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo, Kenedy, Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hidalgo; Kenedy; Willacy FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following counties, Brooks, Hidalgo, Kenedy, Starr and Willacy. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 450 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rachal, San Manuel, Linn, Encino, El Coyote Ranch Airport, Puerto Rico and La Reforma. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-13 16:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cameron County through 530 AM CDT At 516 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Laguna Heights, or near South Padre Island, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Port Isabel City Hall, Holly Beach, Laguna Heights, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel High School, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Laguna Vista Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Washington Park and Port Isabel Library. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the Overton Arm of Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 715 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Overton, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Overton, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Echo Bay, Valley Of Fire, Overton Beach, Echo Bay Campground, Logandale, Bunkerville and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 90 and 115. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Bristol, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 00:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL SULLIVAN...WESTERN JOHNSON...NORTHEASTERN CARTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF BRISTOL At 1233 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Mountain City, Walnut Hill, Bluff City, Hunter, Morril`s Cave, Blountville, Sadie and Elk Mills. This includes the following highways Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 68 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nueces; Refugio; San Patricio FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Bee, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio. * WHEN...Until 745 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 550 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Corpus Christi, Sinton, Taft, Corpus Christi International Airport, Odem, St. Paul, Annaville, Edroy, West Sinton, Clarkwood, Corpus Christi North Beach, Papalote, Del Mar College Windward Campus, Downtown Corpus Christi, Del Mar College Heritage Campus, Cole Park, Driscoll Childrens Hospital, Tynan, La Palmera Mall and Corpus Christi Country Club. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 05:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Gogebic Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Mountains, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 10:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Lincoln, south central Stevens and northwestern Spokane Counties through 1115 AM PDT At 1049 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Davenport, or 19 miles northwest of Cheney, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Suncrest, Reardan, Little Falls Dam, Gravelles, Eleanor, Ford, Tum Tum, Mondovi and Edwall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas West Central Nueces County in south central Texas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 559 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alice, Alice Acres, Ben Bolt, Tecalote and Lake Alice. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Superior by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 04:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 10:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 1045 AM MST At 1000 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Florence Junction, just southeast of Gold Canyon, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 206 and 222. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 145 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog has developed early this morning, especially in low-lying areas. This fog has reduced visibility down to a quarter mile or less in places and will continue to occur through sunrise. If you encounter fog while driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. The fog should dissipate by 830 AM.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected Wednesday .Instability increases Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms possible for much of fire zones 624 and 625 in Oregon, and 285 in California. Thunderstorms are expected to start dry, and progressively become wetter. In addition to the threat of new fire starts, a dry and unstable layer will support gusty and erratic outflow winds with any thunderstorms. Plume-dominated fire activity will be possible with new or existing fires due to hot, dry and unstable "Haines 6" conditions for much of the area. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285...624 AND 625 * Impacts: Dry thunderstorms and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zone....285. In South Central OR Fire Zones...624...625. * Wind: South to southeast 5 to 10 mph. Gusty and erratic winds in the afternoon with thunderstorms. * Thunderstorms: Possible scattered in coverage with abundant lightning. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Watch issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; North Bay Interior Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 possible. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys and Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Valley, Joshua Tree NP East by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chuckwalla Valley; Joshua Tree NP East A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties through 315 AM PDT At 249 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northwest of Midland, or 30 miles northeast of Desert Center. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 18 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Local Area Emergency issued for Kanawha by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 06:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Kanawha The following message is transmitted at the request of the West Virginia EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Charleston West Virginia. Flash flooding is occurring throughout the Kellys Creek and Campbells Creek areas of Kanawha County. Please monitor water levels around your residence and seek higher ground if needed. If you have an emergency call 911.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 16:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Central La Paz; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 545 PM MST At 450 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wenden to 14 miles south of Aguila to Morristown. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wickenburg, Alamo Lake, Salome, Alamo State Park, Aguila, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden, Morristown, Vicksburg, Gladden and Harcuvar. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 37 and 92. US Highway 60 between mile markers 37 and 124. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 34 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Lake and Chaffee counties, the Wets and Sangre De Cristo mountains, the Wet Mountain valley and Huerfano county. * WHEN...From 1 PM MDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Increasing monsoon moisture combined with an advancing cold front will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms capable of producing locally heavy rain and flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
