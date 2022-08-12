ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

sparkstrib.com

Washoe County students return to classroom next week

Once again, the summer has flown by and the first day of the 2022-23 school year in Washoe County starts next Monday, August 15. The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is holding a Back to School Expo this Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall on 4001 S. Virginia Street where families can get more information about this year’s transportation options, school meals, services, and resources to prepare for the upcoming semester.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Lyon County Human Services hosting Community Focus Groups

Lyon County Human Services will be conducting focus groups as a part of its needs assessment process. The community needs assessment drives programs and services that are available and future funding opportunity. They are looking for community members to talk about their needs, challenges and experiences and how Lyon County...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

2nd annual Aerie-Con happening in Reno for pop culture fans

Sparks aerie #2625 (local chapter) of the Fraternal Order of Eagles is hosting the second annual Aerie-Con this year at the Boys and Girls Club in Reno. It's happening August 13-14 at 1300 Foster Drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days. Pop culture fans can check out...
RENO, NV
Truckee, CA
Government
City
Truckee, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Truckee, CA
Health
KOLO TV Reno

Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
MINDEN, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Parade entries needed for Lyon County Fair

Entries are still needed for the Lyon County Fair Parade, to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Start the day with breakfast at the free Pancake Bandana Breakfast at the Methodist Church on Main Street starting at 8 a.m. Then, participate in (or attend) the Lyon County Fair...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Minden veterinary hospital breaking ground on new Gardnerville location

On Aug. 28, the team at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will host a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new state-of-the-art facility, just a few miles from their current location. Having spent over 30 years in their current building, the staff anticipate opening their new doors sometime...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Last chance to use Reno Fire Department vegetation dumpster program

The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022. Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:. August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. August...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -7:10 P.M. UPDATE Fire crews have stopped the Joy Lake Fire from advancing, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. Fire crews are making good progress. A home on Snow Flower Drive was burned. Evacuees who need a place to stay can go to the back parking lot...
RENO, NV
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Reno, NV — 20 Top Places!

Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Reno quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re dealing with a hangover or fueling up for a day of skiing, this city has a plethora of tantalizing brunch options. And, guess what?. We’re helping you snag the best brunch in Reno by featuring...
RENO, NV
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 5-11: Wandering cows dominate the action this week

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 5-11, 2022. August 5. The...
QUINCY, CA
nevadabusiness.com

Aha! Inaugurates New Nonstop Service Between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe with Free Tickets for the First 100 Passengers

RENO, Nev., August 11, 2022 — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Sierra Sun

History: What makes Truckee a historic town?

Most of us are familiar with the Donner Party and their struggle for survival at what was then known as Truckee Lake. Named in honor of the Donner Party, the lake was renamed Donner Lake and the snowy pass renamed Donner, after the ill-fated group’s elected leader. Most of...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area

Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
RENO, NV

