Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Last Day For Back To School Shopping Before First Day Of School in Washoe County
During the weekend, the Reno Town Mall had a back to school expo, on Sunday, parents were still shopping around the mall trying to accumulate some last minute items. We found some parents shopping for books from the Washoe County Library. Elvia Vasquez-Muniz, a Mother who was back to school...
sparkstrib.com
Washoe County students return to classroom next week
Once again, the summer has flown by and the first day of the 2022-23 school year in Washoe County starts next Monday, August 15. The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is holding a Back to School Expo this Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall on 4001 S. Virginia Street where families can get more information about this year’s transportation options, school meals, services, and resources to prepare for the upcoming semester.
fernleyreporter.com
Lyon County Human Services hosting Community Focus Groups
Lyon County Human Services will be conducting focus groups as a part of its needs assessment process. The community needs assessment drives programs and services that are available and future funding opportunity. They are looking for community members to talk about their needs, challenges and experiences and how Lyon County...
2news.com
2nd annual Aerie-Con happening in Reno for pop culture fans
Sparks aerie #2625 (local chapter) of the Fraternal Order of Eagles is hosting the second annual Aerie-Con this year at the Boys and Girls Club in Reno. It's happening August 13-14 at 1300 Foster Drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days. Pop culture fans can check out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
fernleyreporter.com
Parade entries needed for Lyon County Fair
Entries are still needed for the Lyon County Fair Parade, to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Start the day with breakfast at the free Pancake Bandana Breakfast at the Methodist Church on Main Street starting at 8 a.m. Then, participate in (or attend) the Lyon County Fair...
Record-Courier
Minden veterinary hospital breaking ground on new Gardnerville location
On Aug. 28, the team at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will host a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new state-of-the-art facility, just a few miles from their current location. Having spent over 30 years in their current building, the staff anticipate opening their new doors sometime...
Concert held for family, friends and community who have helped in the search for Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday a complimentary concert was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Truckee Regional Park in honor of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who now has been missing for more than a week. The concert is called Kountry for Kiely and a Instagram post from @findkielyrodni reads: “In gratitude, we […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Last chance to use Reno Fire Department vegetation dumpster program
The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022. Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:. August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. August...
kunr.org
Breaking down the school transportation situations in Washoe County and Carson City
The school districts in Washoe County and Carson City are dealing with bus driver shortages ahead of the first day of school. Report for America’s Jose Davila IV sat down with KUNR’s Michelle Billman to break everything down. Michelle Billman: So what is the transportation problem facing these...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe’s Weibel sets fastest known time on Tahoe Rim Trail
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As Amber Weibel laces her running shoes, a smile spreads across her face. One of the best endurance runners in the Tahoe area, she looks over at her two 4-year-olds and wonders if they’re thinking, “Why does mommy keep disappearing into the woods?”
KOLO TV Reno
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -7:10 P.M. UPDATE Fire crews have stopped the Joy Lake Fire from advancing, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. Fire crews are making good progress. A home on Snow Flower Drive was burned. Evacuees who need a place to stay can go to the back parking lot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Reno, NV — 20 Top Places!
Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Reno quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re dealing with a hangover or fueling up for a day of skiing, this city has a plethora of tantalizing brunch options. And, guess what?. We’re helping you snag the best brunch in Reno by featuring...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 5-11: Wandering cows dominate the action this week
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 5-11, 2022. August 5. The...
Update: Fire crews make progress on Joy Lake Fire; Snow Flower Drive home burns down
7:30 p.m. update: Fire crews are making progress on a fire off Mt. Rose Highway, according to Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. Crews have stopped any forward progress on the fire near Joy Lake of Galena Forest. Crews are continuing to fight the brush fire, estimated at three acres, by air. ...
Save Mart supermarkets to close its pharmacies next week
A supermarket chain with five stores in Reno-Sparks will be shutting down its pharmacies next week. Save Mart Supermarkets, a grocery chain that was acquired in March by Los Angeles-based private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management LP, has announced the shuttering of all its pharmacies on Aug. 16. ...
nevadabusiness.com
Aha! Inaugurates New Nonstop Service Between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe with Free Tickets for the First 100 Passengers
RENO, Nev., August 11, 2022 — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Tahoe Dermatology offers new, non-invasive procedure to remove unsightly benign skin lesions
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Billie Cassé is a board-certified dermatologist at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, practicing in the Reno area since 2009. She is regarded as one of the area’s top dermatologists. Her skin care philosophy is centered on the whole patient and considers a more holistic perspective...
Sierra Sun
History: What makes Truckee a historic town?
Most of us are familiar with the Donner Party and their struggle for survival at what was then known as Truckee Lake. Named in honor of the Donner Party, the lake was renamed Donner Lake and the snowy pass renamed Donner, after the ill-fated group’s elected leader. Most of...
2news.com
RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area
Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
Comments / 0