ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
bobgermanylaw.com

Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision

Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WREG

Historic Oxford, MS church destroyed in fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly 180-year-old church building in Oxford, Mississippi went up in flames Saturday night, the Lafayette County Fire Department said in a news release. Crews were called at 11 p.m. for a report of visible flames at College Hill Presbyterian Church on County Road 102. By the time they arrived a few […]
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Oxford, MS
Accidents
deltanews.tv

Search for Convicted rapist includes The Delta

TUNICA COUNTY - A convicted rapist who escaped from prison remains on the loose tonight, and there's good reason to think he's hiding in The Delta right now. The Arkansas department of corrections says 38-year-old Samuel Hartman escaped from a regional field maintenance crew Friday. The search stretched from lee...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Traffic Accident
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Escaped Arkansas inmate still on the run

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — An escaped Arkansas inmate and convicted rapist is still on the run. Authorities continue an active search for Samuel Paul Hartman, 38. Authorities believe Hartman crossed over into Tunica County, Mississippi by boat Friday afternoon. Search crews raided a trailer in an RV park on...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

City of Booneville and its Police Chief headed to Federal Court

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Booneville and its Police Chief are headed to Federal Court in October. A Mississippi woman has filed a Federal civil lawsuit against a former Booneville Police Officer, the City of Booneville, and Police Chief Michael Ramey. The woman claims she was sexually...
BOONEVILLE, MS
Oxford Eagle

OPD arrest Sypder Moving Services owner on warrant for embezzlement

The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services, charges were filed against employee Charles Joiner, 54, of Oxford for Accessory to Embezzlement Under Contract. He was taken into custody at the business on West Oxford Loop and given a bond of $5,000.
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Germany
wtva.com

BancorpSouth expects normal electronic transfers to resume Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Frustration may finally be coming to an end for BancorpSouth customers who were affected by last week's delays of electronic deposits and debits. The bank says electronic deposits and debits should resume normally on Monday. It blamed those issues that started last Tuesday on an...
TUPELO, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Police, college say no threat to LGBTQ community in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee case

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Oxford Police Department and University of Mississippi Police released a statement Friday to address the community’s concerns about the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case. The statement comes after more details about Lee’s death emerged when Tim Herrington, who is charged in connection with Lee’s murder after his disappearance, appeared in court Tuesday. Lee […]
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy