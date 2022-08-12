Read full article on original website
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
bobgermanylaw.com
New Albany, MS - Firefighters Hospitalized With Heat-Related Issues After Residential Fire on Adams St
New Albany, MS (August 13, 2022) - Two firefighters are in the hospital receiving medical care for heat-related issues after battling a residential fire on Wednesday, August 10th. The fire took place at a home on Adams Street in New Albany. Multiple other crew members also sustained unspecified, non-critical injuries,...
bobgermanylaw.com
Richmond, MS - Lee County Police Investigating Death of Kevon Page on Hwy 371
Tupelo, MS (August 13, 2022) - A man who was struck by a driver on a state highway on Thursday, August 4th has passed away due to the severity of his injuries. 21-year-old Kevon Page, a resident of Tupelo, was hit by a car as he was walking alongside Highway 371 in Richmond at about 6:00 a.m.
Historic Oxford, MS church destroyed in fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly 180-year-old church building in Oxford, Mississippi went up in flames Saturday night, the Lafayette County Fire Department said in a news release. Crews were called at 11 p.m. for a report of visible flames at College Hill Presbyterian Church on County Road 102. By the time they arrived a few […]
Oldest church in Oxford burns down in massive fire Saturday
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss — A massive fire broke out at the College Hill Presbyterian Church in Oxford, Mississippi, Saturday night, prompting a large response from both the Lafayette County Fire Department and the Oxford Fire Department. According to Lafayette County Fire, around 11 p.m. Saturday night, a 911 call...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Tallahatchie sickle cell patient sent back to prison on faulty charges, mother claims
A barrage of gunfire rang out on the otherwise quiet streets of small-town Tutwiler at about 1:30 a.m. on July 24, 2021, the officer on patrol reported. At least 15 shots were exchanged between the shooters in two vehicles, with one man reportedly standing outside of one of them while firing.
Keeping the streets safe as students return to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — With students heading back to class soon, traffic is already getting hectic in Oxford. FOX13 spoke to drivers and police about keeping it safe on the road. Here is something to consider: when the students return to Ole Miss, the population of Oxford almost doubles. “Oh...
deltanews.tv
Search for Convicted rapist includes The Delta
TUNICA COUNTY - A convicted rapist who escaped from prison remains on the loose tonight, and there's good reason to think he's hiding in The Delta right now. The Arkansas department of corrections says 38-year-old Samuel Hartman escaped from a regional field maintenance crew Friday. The search stretched from lee...
Escaped Arkansas inmate still on the run
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — An escaped Arkansas inmate and convicted rapist is still on the run. Authorities continue an active search for Samuel Paul Hartman, 38. Authorities believe Hartman crossed over into Tunica County, Mississippi by boat Friday afternoon. Search crews raided a trailer in an RV park on...
wcbi.com
City of Booneville and its Police Chief headed to Federal Court
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Booneville and its Police Chief are headed to Federal Court in October. A Mississippi woman has filed a Federal civil lawsuit against a former Booneville Police Officer, the City of Booneville, and Police Chief Michael Ramey. The woman claims she was sexually...
Oxford Eagle
OPD arrest Sypder Moving Services owner on warrant for embezzlement
The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services, charges were filed against employee Charles Joiner, 54, of Oxford for Accessory to Embezzlement Under Contract. He was taken into custody at the business on West Oxford Loop and given a bond of $5,000.
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
wtva.com
BancorpSouth expects normal electronic transfers to resume Monday
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Frustration may finally be coming to an end for BancorpSouth customers who were affected by last week's delays of electronic deposits and debits. The bank says electronic deposits and debits should resume normally on Monday. It blamed those issues that started last Tuesday on an...
Sighting of escaped Arkansas rapist's truck leads to SWAT team raid of Tunica County trailer, Sheriff's Office says
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — A sighting of escaped convicted rapist Samuel Hartman's possible white Chevrolet pickup truck led to a raid on a Tunica County trailer home by the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, DeSoto County SWAT team, and U.S. Marshals Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday. According to...
Historic North Mississippi cemetery neglected by city, families say
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Uncut grass is waist-high in spots - so high in Historic Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs, Mississippi, that families say they are sick of it and they want answers from the city-owned cemetery. “There are a lot of people out here that are important to...
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
Man puts two pistols in his pockets, walks out of Mississippi gun store
HORN LAKE, Miss. — A man stuffed his pants pockets with guns and walked out of a Horn Lake gun store when staff wasn’t looking. The shop owner shared video of the crime, and police need your help finding the thief. Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Gun Shop owner...
wtva.com
Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
Police, college say no threat to LGBTQ community in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee case
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Oxford Police Department and University of Mississippi Police released a statement Friday to address the community’s concerns about the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case. The statement comes after more details about Lee’s death emerged when Tim Herrington, who is charged in connection with Lee’s murder after his disappearance, appeared in court Tuesday. Lee […]
