The brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that took place after a physical altercation at a youth football game in Texas turned fatal.On Sunday evening, the Lancaster Police Department released a statement saying there was a warrant out for Yaqub Talib, 39, the older brother of the Super Bowl-winning star. It asked that anyone with information regarding the man’s whereabouts report it to local authorities.Shortly after 9pm, police reported they’d received multiple calls about a suspected shooting at a community park in Lancaster, located about 16 miles south of Dallas, where...

NFL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO