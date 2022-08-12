Rumble Ponies comeback not enough, losing streak extended to 5 games

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have dropped their fifth straight game, losing Thursday night by a score of 8-6 to the Altoona Curve.

Blake Sabol opened the scoring with a 2-RBI triple in the top of the first for Altoona.

The next batter, Malcom Nunez, drove Sabol in on a single to make it 3-0.

The Rumble Ponies would punch right back thanks to a solo home run by Rowdy Jordan to make the score 3-1.

Matt Winaker would later close the gap even further on an RBI double to make it 3-2.

In the sixth inning, Aaron Shackelford would hit his third home run in as many games to bring the score to 6-2 in favor of Altoona.

The Rumble Ponies would comeback to tie the game at 6-6 thanks to RBI’s from Zach Ashford and Jordan, as well as a home run from Hayden Senger.

The tie would not stick however, Jared Triolo and Endy Rodriguez would each have RBI singles in the top of the ninth to retake the lead for Altoona at 8-6.

