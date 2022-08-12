ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Rumble Ponies comeback not enough, losing streak extended to 5 games

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vA3Iu_0hECCuRC00

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have dropped their fifth straight game, losing Thursday night by a score of 8-6 to the Altoona Curve.

Blake Sabol opened the scoring with a 2-RBI triple in the top of the first for Altoona.

The next batter, Malcom Nunez, drove Sabol in on a single to make it 3-0.

The Rumble Ponies would punch right back thanks to a solo home run by Rowdy Jordan to make the score 3-1.

Matt Winaker would later close the gap even further on an RBI double to make it 3-2.

In the sixth inning, Aaron Shackelford would hit his third home run in as many games to bring the score to 6-2 in favor of Altoona.

The Rumble Ponies would comeback to tie the game at 6-6 thanks to RBI’s from Zach Ashford and Jordan, as well as a home run from Hayden Senger.

The tie would not stick however, Jared Triolo and Endy Rodriguez would each have RBI singles in the top of the ninth to retake the lead for Altoona at 8-6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Jordan, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumble#The Altoona Curve#The Rumble Ponies#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

‘Unlimited Pro National MX’ returns to Unadilla

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you’re an extreme sports fan, looking for an adrenaline-filled weekend, then there’s only one place to be in CNY this weekend. The 2022 Unlimited Pro National MX returns to Unadilla on Saturday, August 12th. All the action takes place from Friday, August 12th through Sunday, August 14th and is […]
UNADILLA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy