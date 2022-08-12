ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision

Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WREG

Historic Oxford, MS church destroyed in fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly 180-year-old church building in Oxford, Mississippi went up in flames Saturday night, the Lafayette County Fire Department said in a news release. Crews were called at 11 p.m. for a report of visible flames at College Hill Presbyterian Church on County Road 102. By the time they arrived a few […]
OXFORD, MS
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
WJTV 12

Moving company owner arrested for embezzlement in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police announced the owner of a moving company, who was wanted for embezzlement, has been arrested. Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin, 26, was arrested on Thursday, August 11. He was charged with two counts of embezzlement under contract. His bond was set at $25,000. Oxford police previously arrested Charles Joiner, 54, in […]
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

City of Booneville and its Police Chief headed to Federal Court

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Booneville and its Police Chief are headed to Federal Court in October. A Mississippi woman has filed a Federal civil lawsuit against a former Booneville Police Officer, the City of Booneville, and Police Chief Michael Ramey. The woman claims she was sexually...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Third arrest made in Lee County homicide

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Flakes is the estranged wife of victim...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez man says he fell victim to moving company scam

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man says he was the victim of a moving company embezzlement scheme that has led to the arrest of two men in Oxford. An employee and the owner of Spyder Moving Services, a moving company that services areas throughout Mississippi and Tennessee, were arrested this week on embezzlement charges in.
NATCHEZ, MS
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Two arrests after interstate chase from Senatobia

A Memphis man and his girlfriend are being held in Tate County on charges after a chase of their vehicle led into DeSoto County before they were stopped on I-55 near Hernando. Senatobia police officials posted on Facebook Friday they attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations at I-55 and East Main Street in Senatobia shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.
SENATOBIA, MS
wtva.com

BancorpSouth expects normal electronic transfers to resume Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Frustration may finally be coming to an end for BancorpSouth customers who were affected by last week's delays of electronic deposits and debits. The bank says electronic deposits and debits should resume normally on Monday. It blamed those issues that started last Tuesday on an...
TUPELO, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
OXFORD, MS

