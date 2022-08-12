Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Will Eric Bischoff Come Back to WWE to Work Under Triple H?
Eric Bischoff has been brought in to work with WWE multiple times since WCW folded back in 2001. The latest example came in June 2019 when he was hired as the new Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown. The arrangement was short-lived and by mid-October, he was booted from his position (and the company) while Bruce Prichard stepped in. The WWE Creative team has seen a seismic change over the past month with Vince McMahon departing from the company amid a multi-million-dollar scandal and Paul "Triple H" Levesque taking over as both Head of Creative and Talent Relations.
ComicBook
WWE Announces Another United States Championship Match For This Week's WWE Raw (8/15)
Bobby Lashley successfully retained his United States Championship on this past week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Ciampa despite outside interference from The Miz and a great effort from the former NXT Champion. But WWE fans won't have to wait long to see him put the gold on the line again, as it has been announced his next title defense is against AJ Styles on the Aug. 15 episode of Raw. Styles has been somewhat in the background for the last few weeks, taking out either Miz or Ciampa whenever they try to interfere in matches at ringside.
ComicBook
Drew McIntyre Pulled from WWE Live Events due to Back Issues
It seems one of WWE SmackDown's biggest stars is dealing with back issues, as today ProWrestling.net revealed that Drew McIntyre was pulled from WWE Live events this weekend. McIntyre is experiencing lower back soreness, but Fightful's report stated that surgery isn't expected to be required and that he is just resting up. Pulling him from events is considered a precautionary move, which makes sense since he was still active for last night's episode of SmackDown. McIntyre is also still expected to be available for WWE Clash at the Castle, where he will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Hopefully, McIntyre feels better soon.
ComicBook
Released WWE Superstars Make Unexpected Return on SmackDown
Reports said that more returns were coming to WWE, and that turned out to be very true, as during tonight's SmackDown another group of released superstars made their grand return. During the show, two wrestlers were waiting on their mystery opponents, and that's when Hit Row's music hit, with Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante The Adonis coming out to the ring. Obviously, Swerve Strickland wasn't with them, since he has since signed with AEW, but the other three were officially back and ready to go, and they wasted no time getting back into the swing of things.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
WWE Report Says Talent Believe Draft Could be Happening Soon
It looks like the WWE Draft could be happening sooner than later. A new report from Fightful Select states that talent is speculating internally that the WWE Draft will take place shortly after the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event. This hasn't been confirmed to talent yet, but other things they have said have led to a belief that it could be happening, especially when combined with internal talent schedules for the Monday Night Raw and SmackDown the following weeks. The report also makes mention of writers noting that repackages for talent are also more likely following the Draft as opposed to the immediate future.
ComicBook
Big Update on Kenny Omega's AEW Contract Status
The countdown to Kenny Omega's All Elite Wrestling return is underway. The "Best Bout Machine" has been out of action since last November's AEW Full Gear, where he lost his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page. While Omega did not suffered any specific injuries in that match, he had been working through multiple stingers in the months leading up and would require time off once he dropped the title. Omega underwent knee surgery this past March and has been going through "really painful rehab" every day since that has made the former Bullet Club leader contemplate retirement. Despite the setbacks, Omega is nearing his in-ring return, with many expecting him to reunite with the Young Bucks in the AEW Trios Titles tournament.
ComicBook
3 New League of Legends Champions Teased
Riot Games shared a new League of Legends video this week addressing some plans for new champions and the game's upcoming preseason period. Within that video, League's lead champion producer Ryan "Reav3" Mireles talked about three different champions to various degrees with hints provided to indicate what their playstyles will look like and from what regions or origins they'll represent. At least one of them has been talked about before, but the other two are totally new.
ComicBook
Karrion Kross Addresses WWE Release in Fiery SmackDown Promo
Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their shocking returns to WWE on last week's SmackDown, with Scarlett coming out first before being joined by Kross, who charged in and attacked Drew McIntyre in front of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Fans were hoping to see Kross address his return on tonight's episode of SmackDown, and he did just that. Kross said it must be nice to be the chosen ones and then referred to his release, saying they were "cast out of paradise" and "disregarded like a broken toy to be forgotten." He then talked about how that did not happen though, and you can find his full promo in the video below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
AEW's Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo Retain AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles on Rampage
The first match of tonight's AEW Rampage featured the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions defending their Championships against Dante Martin and Sky Blue. Martin was in his hometown so he was even more on his game tonight, but things didn't even wait for the bell to sound off, with all four stars getting into a brawl to kick off the match. Though at one point it looked like Martin and Blue would pull off the win, it was Guevara and Melo who would ultimately win, retaining their AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships.
ComicBook
Nick Gage Ruins Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green's Wedding Vow Renewal at GCW Homecoming
Matt Cardona (dressed in his finest Randy Savage outfit) and Chelsea Green attempted to renew their vows during the second day of the GCW Homecoming event on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, it didn't take long for the segment to get ruined by various GCW stars. First Jimmy Lloyd showed up as the ring bearer but couldn't find the rings. Then Allie Katch arrived with a gift for Cardona, which turned out to be off-brand Rogaine. Finally, after the two had seemingly finished the ceremony, Nick Gage's music hit.
ComicBook
Ronda Rousey Jokes About WWE Using Her Fine Payments to Help With Budget Cuts
Ronda Rousey popped back up on this week's Friday Night SmackDown to pay the (storyline) fine she was handed after attacking a referee back at SummerSlam. Rousey gloated over the issue by saying she had arrived with double the amount, then dumped a duffle bag full of dollar bills around the ring. She then took to Instagram with photos from the show and joked that WWE could use the money to deal with their "budget cuts" and bring back more wrestlers. From April 2020 to January 2022 WWE released well over 100 wrestlers from their contracts, often citing budget cuts as the reason. Since Paul Levesque took over as Head of Creative, he has rehired former stars such as Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis and three-fourths of Hit Row.
ComicBook
Road Dogg Gives Fans Hope That WWE TV Will Reduce Camera Cuts Under Triple H
When Vince McMahon announced his departure from WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque was placed as both Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations, many fans began openly rooting for Kevin Dunn, Executive Vice President of Television Production, to leave the company as well. Dunn has been producing WWE's television product for decades and the habit of rapid camera cuts and usage of shaky cam has been directly attributed to him. Recent reports have popped up stating Dunn is expected to stick around for a while as no one is currently equipped to take over his position, but there might be some hope that his worst habits will be minimized soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Erick Redbeard Joins Danhausen at AEW's Quake by the Lake on Rampage
The Gunn Club came out to the ring for tonight's Rampage ready for a fight, and that's what they got, as the second night of Quake by the Lake fun had Danhausen being joined by former WWE star Erick Redbeard (known in WWE as Erick Rowan). Beardhausen, as the team would be known, came out swinging thanks to Redbeard, but the Gunn Club would get back on track after a while, isolating Danhausen from his partner. While Beardhausen would come back with a vengeance, the Gunn Club would ultimately win the match.
ComicBook
Top Dolla Reveals What led to Hit Row's WWE Return
Fans got a welcome surprise on this week's WWE SmackDown, as it featured the return of Hit Row to the blue brand's roster. Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante the Adonis were all previously part of the group (along with Swerve Strickland) but then were all released right as they were starting to appear on SmackDown. Now the original three members of the group are back in WWE, and the newest episode of Busted Open Radio, Top Dolla revealed how their return came about, his conversations with Triple H, and more. Things actually came together for their return relatively last minute, as Triple H reached out about a return around a week and a half ago, though communication between Triple H and Top Dolla was always open even after Hit Row's release.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Title Teases the Manga's Next Character Debut
Dragon Ball Super has been working through its Granolah arc for months now, and at last, it seems the story is at its end. When the manga released its most recent chapter, fans were shown the light as Goku and his friends managed to take down a stubborn villain with Granolah's help. And ahead of this month's chapter release, a title has appeared that has fans questioning whether this arc is really going to end soon.
ComicBook
Marvel Champions Reveals MojoMania Scenario Pack Details
Marvel Champions: The Card Game will be introducing a brand type of modular encounter in its upcoming MojoMania encounter set. This week, Fantasy Flight Games announced that the new MojoMania Encounter Set, which will be released later this year for Marvel Champions: The Card Game, will feature a brand new single card modular encounter. While most modular encounters include villains or complicating factors for players to overcome during Marvel Champions games, this new encounter adds Longshot as a helpful ally that's swoops in at random and immediately enters play on the side of the heroes. Longshot doesn't count towards a player's ally limit and his card can be added to any scenario deck.
ComicBook
AEW's Jon Moxley Retains GCW World Title, Nick Gage Puts Career on the Line for Title Rematch
Jon Moxley has been rather busy these days, as the current AEW Interim World Champion recently defended the Title against Chris Jericho in a bloody battle on Dynamite and will do so again very soon now that CM Punk is back from injury. Moxley's work wasn't over though, as he is also the GCW World Champion, and tonight he defended the Title against Effy at GCW's Homecoming pay-per-view. Moxley would defeat Effy to retain his Championship, but he got his next challenger right away, as Nick Gage would return and get in Moxley's face, and now the two will have a rematch with a very intriguing stipulation.
ComicBook
Drew McIntyre Makes a Big Tease for WWE Clash at the Castle
Drew McIntyre is making his homecoming next month. September's WWE Clash at the Castle emanates from Cardiff, Wales, a neighboring country to McIntyre's Scotland, all within the United Kingdom. The stage couldn't be bigger either, as the Scottish Warrior is getting his first title shot against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two have a long history together, facing each other in singles bouts at WWE WrestleMania 35 and Survivor Series 2020, but this is the first time the two will clash with a title on the line.
Comments / 0