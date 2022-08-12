Fans got a welcome surprise on this week's WWE SmackDown, as it featured the return of Hit Row to the blue brand's roster. Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante the Adonis were all previously part of the group (along with Swerve Strickland) but then were all released right as they were starting to appear on SmackDown. Now the original three members of the group are back in WWE, and the newest episode of Busted Open Radio, Top Dolla revealed how their return came about, his conversations with Triple H, and more. Things actually came together for their return relatively last minute, as Triple H reached out about a return around a week and a half ago, though communication between Triple H and Top Dolla was always open even after Hit Row's release.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO