Thom Thurrific
3d ago
we do have a two tierd justice system. not racially divided but income divided. truly amazing what money is able to buy or "prove"!
Reply(36)
162
doooh
3d ago
Jackie Slater wrecked a car drunk and killed someone not once but twice and never did time and I'm sure Marshawn Lynch won't do time either
Reply(22)
54
nobody
3d ago
"parked safely" Lawyer speak. This could just have easily been another Rugg's murder. The wheels didn't just fall off his car.
Reply(2)
52
Aqib Talib’s brother wanted for murder after youth football dispute
Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib, is wanted in Texas for the killing of a youth football coach. According to a press release from the Lancaster Police Department (via Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network), the fatal shooting happened on August 13, Saturday, when police were “notified of a disagreement among […] The post Aqib Talib’s brother wanted for murder after youth football dispute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bodycam Footage Shows Marshawn Lynch Dragged From His Car By Police During DUI Arrest
The more details released about this Marshawn Lynch DUI that happened on Tuesday, the wilder it gets. Yesterday, we learned that the Las Vegas police discovered Lynch’s car missing a tire, after they pulled him over for hitting a number of curbs around 7:25 AM Tuesday morning. With that...
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Terrell Owens captures video of heated argument with woman involving police
Terrell Owens was involved in a tense confrontation with a neighbor on Wednesday night, and the Hall of Famer captured some of the exchange on video. Owens streamed the incident on Instagram live. The video shows the former wide receiver in an argument with a woman on a bicycle who accused him of driving recklessly. The woman, whom Owens referred to as “Karen” numerous times, said Owens nearly hit her with his car. She claimed T.O. then got out of his car and tried to intimidate her after she yelled at him. At one point in the video, the woman can be heard telling Owens, “You’re a black man approaching a white woman!”
thecomeback.com
Former NFL player indicted on murder charge
Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Ware (seen at left above in an April 2021 mugshot), 41, is a former NFL tight end who played for Washington and San Francisco. Pomanski (seen at right above), his 29-year-old girlfriend, was last seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring last April 25; remains were found in a Houston-area search last December, and identified as her remains this April. Now, Ware has been charged with murder and with tampering with evidence, with the latter charge being specifically about tampering with Pomanski’s corpse.
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Reacts To Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Claiming She's His Wife
Dallas, TX – Chris Brown is trying to figure out why he has so many stalkers these days. C Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 26) to address the creepy individuals messing with his personal life. “I don’t know what’s in my fucking music, but I...
Chiefs QB icon Len Dawson in critical condition
Kansas City Chiefs icon Len Dawson is reportedly in critical condition, with latest reports noting he is in hospice care. For those not familiar with the term, Mayo Clinic explained that hospice care is for “people who are nearing the end of life,” with services provided to maximizing the comfort of terminally ill patients. While […] The post Chiefs QB icon Len Dawson in critical condition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.J. Watt feels like 'a wimp' after bathroom drama at home
J.J. Watt had an unwanted guest in his bathroom Saturday morning. The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman is ready to handle anything and everything on the field. What he wasn’t about to handle, touch or get near was the “baby rattlesnake” curled up in the corner of one of the bathrooms at his home.
Deputy who took photos of body parts at Kobe Bryant crash scene and sent them to others: "I didn't do anything wrong"
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter and seven others testified Friday that he "didn't do anything wrong" when he snapped 25 pictures at the site, some of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting
Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert Arrested for Felony Marijuana Possession at Texas Airport
Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony marijuana possession charges while traveling in Texas, Us Weekly confirms. The basketball player, 32, was headed to Los Angeles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when TSA agents found a "sizeable" amount of marijuana inside of his backpack during a screening on Saturday, July 30, according to docs obtained […]
Marshawn Lynch being forcibly removed from car during DUI arrest caught on video
Unfortunate news broke this week as former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested for driving under the influence. Beast mode was taken into custody around 7:25 AM on Tuesday, August 9th. While full details of the arrest are still being released, the situation continues to look worse for Lynch. The body camera footage from the […] The post Marshawn Lynch being forcibly removed from car during DUI arrest caught on video appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
NFL star AJ Dillon grabbed by police officer at Man City game
Green Bay police have said that they are conducting an internal investigation after a video showed Packers running back AJ Dillon being shoved by one of their officers. This clip shows the NFL star greeting fans in the end zone at Lambeau Field before a police officer yanks the back of his shirt and shoves him.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
TMZ.com
Marshawn Lynch Reeked Of Booze, Said He Stole Car During DUI Arrest, Cops Say
Cops say Marshawn Lynch appeared to be completely wasted during his DUI arrest earlier this week -- falling in and out of sleep during questioning and reeking of booze -- while telling officers he had stolen the car he was in. The allegations are all spelled out in new police...
Manhunt For Ex-NFL Star’s Brother Underway After Man Killed At Little League Game
The Lancaster Police Department made an official announcement the following day, stating that they were looking for an individual named Yaqub Talib, in connection to the shooting death of little league football coach Mike Hickmon.
Video shows arrest of former NFL star Marshawn Lynch
VIdeo shows police in Las Vegas pulling former NFL star Marshawn Lynch out of a car and handcuffing him. He was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of DUI.
