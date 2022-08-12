ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
E! News

Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Von Miller
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game

The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction

Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Legendary Chiefs QB enters hospice care

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, 87, has entered hospice care. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, revealed the news on Friday via confirmation through his wife, Linda. Dawson was originally a first-round pick (No. 5 overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1957 NFL...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

