Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Yardbarker
Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video
The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
Deion Sanders slams Pro Football Hall of Fame: 'My jacket got to be a different color'
Deion Sanders took issue with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the recent caliber of its inductees, saying some didn't belong next to him.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game
The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Bold Prediction
Are the Dallas Cowboys facing a potential dynasty team within their own division?. One Cowboys legend believes so. Former Cowboys great Michael Irvin believes the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles could be a dynasty in the making. Fans aren't completely buying in, though. "The last time Michael Irvin had us in a...
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Steelers Player Exits Preseason Game, Carted Off Field With Potential Injury
We have concerning news to share out of Pittsburgh. A Steelers player was carted off the field with an injury during tonight's preseason game. Steelers safety Karl Joseph exited tonight's preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a potentially serious injury. Early on in the preseason exhibition, Joseph was seen...
Legendary Chiefs QB enters hospice care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, 87, has entered hospice care. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, revealed the news on Friday via confirmation through his wife, Linda. Dawson was originally a first-round pick (No. 5 overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1957 NFL...
Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick
There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
