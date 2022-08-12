The Los Angeles Angels are in the midst of a disappointing season. After a strong start to the year, the wheels completely fell off and the Halos are near the bottom of the division once again. This is a ball club that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014. And fans are growing even more frustrated given the success of the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Angeles need to turn things around. Other than Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, they have become an afterthought in Southern California.

