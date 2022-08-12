Winning Powerball ticket sold in Region expires after no one claims $50,000 prize

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Loven Oven Pizza Announces New Owners, Renewed Commitment to Town of LowellBuilding Indiana BusinessLowell, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
Related
Billions available to Indiana Residents
holding money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as inflation continues in Indiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Indiana whether you own or rent your home. Sound too good to be true? It's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.
WLKY.com
Kentucky man claims winning $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket
A northern Kentucky man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has stepped forward with the winning $1,000,000 Mega Millions ticket from last Friday's drawing, lottery officials announced Thursday. Officials said the winner came to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters earlier this week with ticket after taking it to the Kroger on Dixie...
Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks
Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana taxpayer refund paper checks are finally going out, with added inflation relief
Hoosiers still waiting on paper checks for their $125 automatic taxpayer refund should start to receive them next week. The state will also begin sending out the new, $200 inflation relief payments soon. Last year, the state collected way more revenue than it expected. And because of that, it triggered...
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
Indiana refund payments expected to hit accounts beginning in ‘late August’
INDIANAPOLIS – While checks could arrive next week for Hoosiers awaiting their Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments, we have a clearer idea of when direct deposit payments will hit bank accounts. The Indiana Department of Revenue will start issuing the second Automatic Taxpayer Refund in “late August.” The payments will include $200 for individual taxpayers and […]
warricknews.com
Indiana's monthly tax revenue tops expectations once again
The claims of some elected officials and political pundits that an economic recession is underway are not borne out by Indiana's latest tax collections data. The State Budget Agency announced Friday Indiana took in $1.48 billion from all general fund revenue sources for July. That was $72 million (5.1%) more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
wdrb.com
Tax refund checks to hit Indiana mailboxes by next week
Talk about Hoosier hospitality at its finest, this time from the government. Tax refund checks are finally being mailed out, if you live in Indiana, and could arrive at your house as early as next week. And it gets even better. During a special session, Indiana lawmakers approved another refund, meaning more money in the hands of Hoosiers.
WISH-TV
Millennials increase RV sales in Indiana
MT. COMFORT, Ind (WISH) — The owner of Mt. Comfort RV in Hancock County said people ages 18 to 34 are some of the biggest consumers of recreational vehicles. Many of these lavish vehicles, which come with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, were once considered a luxury for the retired and are now in the mainstream.
This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone
You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I won two $1 million jackpots in just three months defying odds of one in 2.1 million – how my spending habits changed
A LUCKY couple are celebrating an incredible run of luck after scoring a $1million lottery jackpot twice in just three months. Robert Hamilton, of Indianapolis, Indiana, took his first prize home in April after winning $1million on the Hoosier Lottery's $120 Million Cash Spectacular Scratch-off game. Lottery officials said that...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Shannon Family Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Kelly and Sophia Shannon with Shannon Family Farms. Shannon Family Farms has a variety of family, friendly activities for all. Visit the website here.
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
WTHR
Indiana coronavirus updates: EU could approve combined COVID vaccines next month
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
WTHI
Indiana woman arrested after driving with blood alcohol levels 4x over legal limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana woman is facing charges after driving under the influence in Parke County. According to the Rockville Police Department, officers were dispatched to an impaired driver on Lincoln Road. They say the car was observed almost colliding with the one in front of it at...
Comments / 1