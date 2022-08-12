ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

IMPD: East side shooting leaves teen seriously injured

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon on the city's east side. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of East Washington Street. Officers sent to the area on a report of a person shot found the youth inside a home...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man killed in hit-and-run while biking on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night after a car hit him while he was riding a bike on the city’s east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Calhoun Street and S. Emerson Avenue on report of a person struck. This […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
FOX59

1 dead following hit-and-run on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s north side late Saturday night. Police were called to the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue near 34th Street just before 11 p.m. The victim was riding a bicycle when she was struck by an unknown vehicle heading southbound, police said. The driver of the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. Police said a woman was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at 10:49 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle that left the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man in critical condition after downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to 350 West Maryland Street at 1:49 a.m. on a report of a person shot. That's the area of the Marriott Hotel and the Convention Center. The found a man...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Baby’s Death Was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was found unresponsive and died the next day on May 6, died as a result of blunt force trauma. Indianapolis Metro Police now consider the one-year-old’s death a homicide. The baby was found unresponsive at a home at 2340 Post Drive, which is just north...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's east side while riding in a car

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in fair condition after being shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened near East 30th Street and North Post Road around 3:20 p.m. Medics transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police have not released any suspect...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

No one injured after garage sparks fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters responded to a residence fire just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. The fire happened on the 4000 block of Village Trace Drive. Firefighters say it was a garage fire. News 8 spoke with Jeff Beam, Division Chief for the Pike Township Police Department. Beam says...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Kidnapped Victims Safe in Boone County

At approximately 6:19 a.m. Friday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call from a good samaritan advising there were three individuals that had been kidnapped out of Lawrence at the Interstate 65 148 mile-marker northbound rest park. Boone County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene to find Bridgette Cesnik (26 y/o) of Lawrence, and two juveniles being held against their will by a Jacob Gibson (27 y/o), also of Greenfield.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
