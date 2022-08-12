Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'

Read full article on original website
WTHR
Marion Police: Juvenile held in connection with deadly shooting of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — Marion Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an Anderson man early Saturday. On Saturday evening, police said they had arrested a 16 year old in connection with the case. In a press release, the deputy police chief said a probable cause...
Wounded Richmond officer's K-9 partner staying with former handler
RICHMOND, Ind. — We've received an update on the K-9 whose police partner in Richmond was shot in the line of duty. Richmond Police said Saturday Officer Seara Burton's partner, Brev, was taken to a local kennel the night someone shot Officer Burton during a traffic stop. (Note: The...
Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
Fox 59
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
Sunday fundraiser set to benefit wounded Richmond Police officer Seara Burton
The Wayne County community continues to rally to support a critically wounded Richmond Police officer. Officer Seara Burton remains in critical condition in a Dayton Ohio hospital after she was shot in the line of duty Wednesday. (Note: The attached video is a previous 13News report on a vigil held...
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute.
wamwamfm.com
Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot
RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
Fox 19
Man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker fails to appear in court
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker at a restaurant was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning, but did not show. Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is being accused of fatally stabbing his co-worker in the neck at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall on Friday, according to police.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison County Prosecutor’s Office weighs death penalty option against man accused of killing officer
As the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office weighs seeking the death penalty against the man accused of killing Officer Noah Shahnavaz, it is asking for additional funding from the county council. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings is requesting an additional $50,000 for the 2023 budget in anticipation of filing the...
WISH-TV
Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
WIBC.com
Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend in Lawrence Walmart shooting
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A teenage woman has been charged with a felony after police say she shot her boyfriend outside a Walmart in Lawrence leaving him in critical condition. 19-year-old Karena Bufala has been arrested and preliminarily charged with attempted murder, police said. The charges stem from her involvement in a shooting Friday morning near […]
No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured
Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense.
16-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Marion
Officers found Todd Gosha, 32, of Anderson in a yard around 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Adams Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
‘There’s blood all out here;’ 1 man arrested after stabbing in Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — We are working to learn more about a stabbing that left a woman dead at the Wentworth Apartments Friday evening in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS STORY: “There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton. Montgomery County Dispatch confirms with News...
Second arrest for online threat against a Greenfield school
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A second arrest has been made today for a social media threat made in July toward Greenfield’s Weston Elementary School. The Greenfield Police Department said that everyone involved with the threat has now been arrested and are under supervision. The threat was posted to social media July 18. Greenfield authorities were contacted […]
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
Lawrence police respond to Walmart after reported shooting; man in critical condition
LAWRENCE, Ind. – A shooting near a central Indiana Walmart left a man in critical condition, police say. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to the incident around 9:40 a.m. at the Walmart located at 10735 Pendleton Pike. Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said a man was in critical condition after being shot […]
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police.
Fox 19
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
WTHR
