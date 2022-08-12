ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Carolyn Maloney questioned vaccine safety in military

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vbrVr_0hEC9JZd00

Rep. Carolyn Maloney expressed alarm about “vaccine related health risks” for US soldiers and other military personnel, which critics say proves the congresswoman contributed to anti-vaccine hysteria and hesitancy.

Maloney — currently in a primary fight with longtime ally Rep. Jerrold Nadler and lawyer Suraj Patel in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District — sent a 2008 letter to Colonel Renata Engler, then-director of the Defense Department’s Vaccine Healthcare Centers Network, questioning “serious adverse events due to mandatory immunizations.”

Maloney, in the letter, raised concerns about the the “1-2% rate of serious adverse events” involving vaccinations and what impact it was having on “military readiness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDqyJ_0hEC9JZd00
Rep. Carolyn Maloney sent a 2008 letter to Colonel Renata Engler questioning “serious adverse events due to mandatory immunizations.”
AP/Frank Franklin II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MR6s_0hEC9JZd00
The congresswoman is in a primary race with Rep. Jerrold Nadler and lawyer Suraj Patel in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District.
AP/Frank Franklin II

The congresswoman said getting more details about the study was important “given the ongoing debate among parents and the medical establishment about the safe use of vaccines.”

For years, Maloney demanded federal studies to determine whether there was a link between vaccines and autism.

Maloney’s trail of vaccine skepticism has been her Achilles heel during the campaign, coming at a time when the overwhelming majority of New York have been jabbed multiple times to get protected from COVID-19.

Suraj Patel, one of Maloney’s opponents in the Democratic primary for the redrawn 12th congressional district, accused the congresswoman of championing the discredited anti-vaxx movement that contributed to vaccine hesitancy.

“Her letter to the Defense Department exposes the depth of her crusade against vaccinations. What she did is right out of the vaccine conspiracy playbook,” Patel said.

“We need leaders who are pro-science,” he said.

Another primary rival, Rep. Jerrold Nadler , said during a debate Wednesday night that the anti-vax movement among parents took hold “because of the poison she [Maloney} helped plant.”

The Maloney campaign sought to dismiss the DOD letter as old news and insisted she’s been a staunch supporter of vaccinations and immunizations, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJs5A_0hEC9JZd00
Maloney requested studies to determine if there was a link between vaccines and autism.
AP/Frank Franklin II

“Carolyn Maloney supports vaccines and the science behind them. She has always voted for funding to bring vaccines to New York, including during the pandemic to set up two vaccine centers at Queensborough Houses and Astoria Houses in her district,” said Maloney campaign spokesman Bob Liff.

“Rehashing old stories that she asked questions in pursuit of greater vaccine safety do not take away from her consistent support for vaccines before and during the pandemic.”

During Wednesday’s debate sponsored by the Forward and the New Jewish Agenda, Maloney said “I’m pro-vaccine” and “I regret” raising any questions about them well before the coronavirus pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYUty_0hEC9JZd00
Nadler speaks at the NY-12 Candidate Forum on Aug. 10, 2022.
AP/Frank Franklin II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GK1N2_0hEC9JZd00
Patel accused Maloney of promoting the discredited anti-vaxx movement.
AP/Frank Franklin II

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party’s unforced gerrymandering debacle has left it with two congressional heavyweights — Maloney and Jerrold Nadler — vying for the same House seat.

The courts ruled earlier this year that the Democratic lawmakers engaged in illegal partisan gerrymandering to win more congressional seats and threw out their redistricted maps. Republican critics derisively called the illegally drawn redistricting the “Hochulmander” because Gov. Kathy Hochul approved it.

A court-assigned special master tasked with fixing the maps merged Nadler’s Upper West Side base with Maloney’s Upper East side turf as part of a new 12th Congressional
District.

Patel is the third candidate in the race, a dark horse looking to pull off an upset against the two septuagenarians who’ve served in the House since the early 1990s.

