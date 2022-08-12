Read full article on original website
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
nbcboston.com
Fire in Westford Destroys Building, Flames Spread to Neighboring Buildings
A building in Westford, Massachusetts was destroyed in a blaze that spread to the buildings on each side of it on Saturday, according to officials. Saturday evening, Westford firefighters arrived at 54 Lake Shore Dr., and found the back of the building in a blaze. Fire spread to the buildings on each side as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, said fire officials.
WCVB
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
whdh.com
Police: Multiple injured at beach fight
WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured in a fight at Shannon Beach Sunday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said one person was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, while several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. According to State...
whdh.com
7-year-old cancer survivor surprised with personalized bedroom
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Room to Dream Foundation, dedicated to helping children with chronic illnesses, stepped in to give 7-year-old cancer survivor Ellie a very special surprise of a brand new personalized bedroom. “It’s so cool because I have two ways to climb up my bed. There’s a ladder,...
whdh.com
BREAKING: Search underway for missing swimmers near Edgartown
EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Search teams with the U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police and more are searching for two swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard. The Coast Guard announced the search early Monday morning, and that it was focused around Edgartown, in the vicinity of “Jaws Bridge.”. According to...
pethelpful.com
Cat Found in Boston After Going Missing in Maine Serves as an Important Reminder to Pet Owners
We love TikTok not only for the heartwarming videos we see on the daily but also for the occasional informative videos. We've been surprised by how much the app teaches us when it comes to animals and our pets. Granted, not every informative video is new to us. There are ones that are just reminders for us and boy, can we use them! This most recent reminder is coming to us from Boston.
Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home
NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
whdh.com
Police investigating ‘unattended’ death at pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an ‘unattended’ death after officials found the body of a male in a Brockton pond, according to Brockton police. According to law enforcement officials, the body was found in the waters of D.W. Field Park shortly before 10:00...
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
whdh.com
Life-Saving Sisters: Twins from Wayland describe how they helped save a woman aboard a plane midflight
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two sisters from Wayland are describing how they sprang into action to save a passenger’s life midflight last week. Wayland Firefighter and Paramedic Lindsay Byrne and her sister, Nicole Kelly, who works as a nurse at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, were on a JetBlue flight from Logan Airport to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida last week when a woman was found unresponsive in the plane’s lavatory.
whdh.com
No injuries reported after fire at Dorchester home
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least eight people were displaced after a fire broke out in Dorchester on Saturday. Officials told 7NEWS the third floor of a building on Dorchester Avenue caught fire in the afternoon, near the intersection with Harbor View Street. No one was hurt, but the flames were...
fallriverreporter.com
Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95
Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
whdh.com
1 injured in tractor trailer rollover on the Mass Pike
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was injured after a tractor trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike Saturday morning. Police were forced to close several lanes of traffic after the massive freight-hauler flipped onto its’ side on the eastbound side of the major highway. The contents of...
whdh.com
Firefighters battle Rockport brush fire
ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Rockport Friday night. SKY7HD captured the heavy smoke filling the woodland area and a trail of flames blazing through the trees. Fire officials are still on scene and said they will likely be there well into the night.
ABC6.com
‘She saved my boys’: Grandmother dies after pushing grandchildren to safety during house fire
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Maria Cadenas is being remembered as a hero after a fire tore through her home while her and her grandchildren were asleep earlier this week. Family said the grandmother, 71, broke a window and pushed her 12 and 15-year-old grandsons out. She died of her injuries a day later.
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
whdh.com
Boston Police Commissioner set to be sworn in at start of week
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s new Police Commissioner, Michael Cox, is set to be sworn in Monday, August 15. “The Police Department needs to look like the communities we serve,” said Cox. Cox echoes Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s emphasis on diversity, equity and building a relationship between the public...
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
