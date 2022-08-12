ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Area Calendar, Aug. 12-13

By Andrew Schnittker
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago

Friday, August 12 High School Varsity Boys Soccer Dr. Robert T. Stone Memorial Showcase — Grace Christian at Greenfield, 7 p.m. Saturday, August 13 High School Varsity Boys Soccer Dr. Robert T. Stone Memorial Showcase — DASH at Greenfield, 7 p.m.

