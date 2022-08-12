Water line break causes road closures

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a warning to avoid the roads between South Fillmore to South Jackson on West Ave N for the next several hours due to water main break.

The cause of the break is currently unknown.

