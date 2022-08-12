ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Water line break causes road closures

By Chad Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CK1uL_0hEC7DmD00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a warning to avoid the roads between South Fillmore to South Jackson on West Ave N for the next several hours due to water main break.

The cause of the break is currently unknown.

For more updates and breaking news, download the Concho Valley Homepage app, available on Apple and Android.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Crash Closes Intersection of Grape Creek Road and FM 2105

SAN ANGELO, TX — Two passenger cars collided at the intersection of FM 2105 and Grape Creek Road at around 2 p.m. Saturday. One of the vehicles also hit a guide wire of an electrical tower. According to the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department, two crash victims were transported...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Electrical pole caught fire and collapsed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — An electrical pole on West 26th and Martin Luther King Street caught fire today and collapsed. AEP contained the fire and shut off the power before the pole snapped at the top preventing further loss of power and a much larger fire. The AEP outage map is currently reporting 508 customers […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Food Truck Festival

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paintbrush Alley Market Days is hosting the 2022 Food Truck Festival on September 10th from 6p-10p at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Oaks St. The event will have not only food trucks and food vendors but also small business bakers, makers, creators, and everything food. The first Food Truck Festival in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Android#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

Spirit Halloween opening today!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Spirit Halloweens San Angelo location is opening today at 12 PM! This organization has over 1,400 stores across the United States and is the largest Halloween retailer in North America according to its website. The newly licensed merch for 2022 includes Dino Ranch, Bluey, Encanto, The Incredibles, Ted Lasso, The Wizard […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo food trucks and how to find them

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has a surplus of amazing food trucks just waiting to be discovered, the trouble is knowing where to find them so here is a list of popular food trucks making their way around the community! Coffee Xertz Coffee This coffee truck can be found parked at 2351 Sunset Drive […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Pupppalooza with PAWS

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is working with Petco today to match the community with their new furry friend in a Pupppalooza puppy event! The event will be showcasing the shelter’s puppies only, on Saturday, August 13 from 10 AM to 3 PM at Petco (4157 Sunset Dr).
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Lilly Fest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The International Waterlily Collection (IWC) will be hosting the Lilly Fest to celebrate and admire San Angelo’s hidden Gem. This collection is the largest collection of waterlilies in the world and this event is hosted in honor of Kenneth Landon, “who brought so much beauty and love to the community of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Violence & Alcohol Related Arrests Top Friday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Two individuals...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo city council discuss next year’s budget

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Destination Marketing Organization represented by Diann Bayes requested slightly over one million dollars in the city council general fund budget workshop. “The support is there, the vision is there, the businesses benefit and the citizens benefit, and the city of San Angelo benefits. The DMO meets and exceeds the city council’s […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

No buses will run first 2 weeks of High School at SAISD

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD is experiencing an unprecedented bus driver shortage and increased student ridership. SAISD is addressing the current shortage with a temporary delay of bus transportation for the morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off of our high school students, in grades 9-12, at Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy