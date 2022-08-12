Read full article on original website
Search continues in Craig Co. for man wanted on traffic-related charges
UPDATE 10:20 a.m. (8/14/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has updated WFXR News on the search for the man wanted in another county by Virginia State Police. Authorities say the man wanted for traffic violations out of Botetourt County was last seen wearing camo pants and a blue fleece-type jacket at approximately 6:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Bedford Co. ‘Pack the Bus’ raises $10,000, bus loaded with donated supplies
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The annual back-to-school “Pack the Bus” event was a huge success according to Bedford County Public Schools. On Friday, Aug. 5 a school bus was parked at the Walmart in Bedford County for a school supply donation drive during tax-free weekend. County officials say that approximately $10,000 was raised in addition to all of the donations to purchase supplies for the school district for students in need.
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Rockbridge County are experiencing miles of delay due to a vehicle crash on Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a vehicle crash at mile marker 187 has caused all southbound lanes to close on I-81. At...
Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center students build homes for affordable housing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (NRV), and students from the Giles County Technical Center partnered up in an attempt to tackle the affordable housing crisis in Pulaski County. Throughout each school year, the partnership builds homes for families who are in need...
First round of rescued Envigo beagles all adopted from Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some good news regarding the rescued Envigo beagles it took in last week. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Lynchburg Humane Society announced that all 21 beagles that were recently rescued from the Envigo breeding facility and brought to the Hill City have been adopted into their fur-ever homes.
Bridge repairs to close Water Street until August 2023 in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Residents and visitors of the Town of Buchanan will have to take an alternate route when traveling near Route 11 Bridge. Botetourt County officials tell WFXR News that Water Street under the Route 11 Bridge will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 15. The road...
Pulaski Co. Randolph Park pool closed for remainder of season
PULASKI COUNTY, (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced some disappointing news for public pool go-ers. The Randolph Park pool will be closed for the remainder of the season due to a lack of staff, according to parks and recreation officials. County officials tell WFXR News that the “weekends only” schedule that was set to begin when Pulaski County Schools open will no longer be happening.
‘Pulaski Co. TRIAD’ rechartered to reduce crimes against elderly
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In an effort to protect senior citizens throughout the Commonwealth, Attorney General Jason Miyares, law enforcement officers, first responders, and various senior organizations gathered on Thursday to sign the ‘Pulaski County TRIAD Cooperative Agreement.’. The rechartering creates a commitment that they will work...
RRHA website down, housing voucher waitlist still set to open Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Just days before the waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program is set to open in the Star City, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) announced that its website has crashed. According to the RRHA, there is no word on what caused...
Blacksburg seeking input on Hand-in-Hand wooden playground redesign
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Hand-in-Hand wooden playground in the Blacksburg Municipal Park is being remodeled and town officials want your ideas and input. The Turner Street playground was built 30 years ago in 1992 by community volunteers. The Blacksburg Parks and Recreation Department says the playground needs to be updated to meet current national safety standards and updated from the years of wear and tear.
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Christiansburg Blue Demons
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Christiansburg Blue …. Friday Night Blitz Previews: George Washington Eagles. Habitat for Humanity, Giles Co. Technology Center …. “It gets two feet high in an instant”: Danville neighborhood …. Danville Police Department settles into new facility. Sheriff’s search for brave citizen who helped arrest …...
Kids Soar of Roanoke receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation donated $3,000 to Roanoke non-profit Kids Soar to help with their food bank. Representatives from Kids Soar say the $3,000 donation will be used by Kids Soar to help feed families in need by funding their food bank. Since March of 2020, the food bank has provided over 45,000 meals as well as learning materials and books to families and people in need. WFXR News is told the non-profit also is expanding to add a community kitchen that will offer education on nutrition.
Hokies flocking to Virginia Tech as fall move-in kicks off
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready for some extra traffic around Blacksburg because Virginia Tech’s move-in week is officially underway for the fall semester, starting with new and transfer students. From Monday, Aug. 15 through Wednesday, Aug. 17, new and transfer students will be welcomed to the Virginia...
Pinpoint Weather: Wet, unseasonably cool start to week
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella as you head out the door Monday morning. Off-and-on showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast. Prepare for a damp and foggy morning commute. Visibility of less than one mile is possible, especially in the New River Valley and along the I-77 corridor Monday morning. A storm system will continue to bring scattered showers to Southwest and Central Virginia. Heavy rainfall is possible at times. A couple of strong to severe thunderstorms may develop later in the day as afternoon temperatures reach the cooler-than-normal 70s and upper 60s. Strong storms may produce gusty winds and hail.
Pinpoint Weather: Dry and mild start to the weekend
Rainy pattern is a bit persistent as the showers and cloud cover have lingered into the afternoon of our Friday. Look for the flow of air to push the cloud cover clear of the region by late in the day and a clear and dry night is ahead. A noticeably...
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Narrows Green Wave
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell goes one-on-one with Narrows High School football coach Kelly Lowe. Last year Narrows High School started off the year 2-0 then lost five straight games, but ended up winning the three games of the season before falling to Parry McCluer. The Green Wave finished the season 5-6 overall and are hoping they can take another step in the playoffs.
