ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella as you head out the door Monday morning. Off-and-on showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast. Prepare for a damp and foggy morning commute. Visibility of less than one mile is possible, especially in the New River Valley and along the I-77 corridor Monday morning. A storm system will continue to bring scattered showers to Southwest and Central Virginia. Heavy rainfall is possible at times. A couple of strong to severe thunderstorms may develop later in the day as afternoon temperatures reach the cooler-than-normal 70s and upper 60s. Strong storms may produce gusty winds and hail.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO