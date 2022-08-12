ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
BET

R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says

Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
