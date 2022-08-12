Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”

