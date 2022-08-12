ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bicyclist struck, killed in East Side hit-and-run, Chicago police say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Chicago police said a bicyclist was struck and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run incident in the city's East Side neighborhood.

According to CPD, the bicyclist was in the 9900-block of South Avenue L around 6:15 a.m. when he was struck by what witnesses described as a black SUV. The driver did not stop.

The bicyclist was killed. Chicago police said they do not know if the vehicle was damaged in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information about this crash to contact the Major Accident Investigative Unit at 312-745-4521.

No further details have been released.

Dave Martinez
3d ago

It's a shame that many drivers have no regard for human life. I've had two friends killed by reckless drivers. One was caught. The other Driver who killed my friend last year on Indianapolis Boulevard was never caught. There is a total lack of remorse or compassion for another Human being. It's a sad commentary to the type of cut throat sick society we are forced to live in.

martin
3d ago

Well, those bicyclists rarely follow traffic laws. They tend not to stop for signals, signs, or vehicles with right of way. Hope the driver gets brought to justice for fleeing.

