SUV flies off 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale, crashes into building

An SUV flew off the 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale and crashed into a building, authorities say.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday along the westbound lanes.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles - a pickup truck and a GMC SUV - were involved.

AIR7 HD was above the crash scene as the investigation began and captured the pickup truck with major damage to its front end.

The mangled GMC was spotted on its side in front of the building.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what exactly caused the crash.

The Glendale Police Department is assisting CHP with its investigation, which prompted a traffic delay.

Drivers were seen moving in slow traffic as officers worked to clear the scene.