SUV flies off 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale, crashes into building

 3 days ago

An SUV flew off the 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale and crashed into a building, authorities say.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Thursday along the westbound lanes.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles - a pickup truck and a GMC SUV - were involved.

AIR7 HD was above the crash scene as the investigation began and captured the pickup truck with major damage to its front end.

The mangled GMC was spotted on its side in front of the building.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what exactly caused the crash.

The Glendale Police Department is assisting CHP with its investigation, which prompted a traffic delay.

Drivers were seen moving in slow traffic as officers worked to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Cathy G.
3d ago

People are driving very fast and careless these days putting others in so much danger. We need more police officers giving out tickets or taking them to jail!

Bunny Babe
3d ago

It's scarry driving out there. Everytime I go out not sure if I'm coming home alive.

