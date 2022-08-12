ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Another man has been charged in the theft of Lady Gaga's dogs

By Douglas Jones
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qc1Nb_0hEC65lR00

Another man has now been charged in the theft of pop star Lady Gaga's dogs over a year after the robbery in Los Angeles, where her dog walker was shot.

As AFP reported , 28-year-old Lafayette Shon Whaley, was charged with second-degree robbery and sentenced to six years in prison. Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot as he went for a walk with the singer's two French bulldogs when multiple people approached him to take the pets forcibly. Fischer was shot during the ordeal.

The robbery, which took place on Feb. 24, 2021, sent Fischer to the hospital after suffering chest injuries and a collapsed lung, he confirmed in a post on Instagram a month after the robbery and shooting, CNN reported .

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, announced a $500,000 reward after the robbery leading to the return of her two dogs.

Whaley's prison sentence came a week after an accomplice, 20-year-old Jaylin Keyshawn White, was sentenced to four years in prison. The suspected gunman,19-year-old James Howard Jackson, was also taken into custody after being mistakenly released because of a "clerical error," AFP reported.

NBC Los Angeles reported that White was arrested by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force. A computer system was updated which incorrectly indicated his charges had been dismissed, and he was previously released in April before being rearrested.

A woman who, according to police, returned the dogs responding to the reward announcement was charged with being an accessory after the fact and for receiving stolen goods.

Police say they don't believe the thieves targeted the dogs because of their owner but because of their breed and connection to high-profile owners.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
BET

R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says

Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
CELEBRITIES
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy