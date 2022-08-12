ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State hoops wraps up international trip to Canada

By Alison Posey
 3 days ago
Every four years, collegiate athletic teams are allowed to take an international trip. This summer, the Florida State men's basketball team took advantage of that, spending the last week and a half in Canada. The played three games, which the Noles all won, and a handful of scrimmages, and they also took some time to take in the sights.

For head coach Leonard Hamilton, he wanted to see this team grow a little bit. With some new faces, and guys without a ton of experience, taking some extra time to bond will hopefully only benefit this team down the road.

"These teams challenged us enough where defensively we had to be on our game because they all could shoot the ball really well and they were sound fundamentally," he said. "They challenged us on the defensive end. Offensively, they gave us just enough challenge for us to see what we could do and if we ran our system what they outcome would be if we ran it well and we also saw some areas where we could improve on."

The Seminoles kick off this season at home November 7th when they host Stetson.

