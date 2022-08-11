Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Delayed patient care driving 'unsustainable financial challenges' for hospitals, report says
Deferred care due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased patient acuity and driven "unsustainable financial challenges," according to an August 15 report from the American Hospital Association. "Hospitals need additional federal support to address these financial challenges and advance the health of their patients and communities," the group...
beckershospitalreview.com
Community health centers rake in big profits
In addition to receiving government grants and higher reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid, many community health centers had profit margins of 20 percent or more in the last few years, Kaiser Health News reported Aug. 15. In 2021, the federal government gave over $6 billion in grants to 1,375 privately...
beckershospitalreview.com
Study finds regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes differ across cardiology programs
Researchers found only 26 percent of cardiology programs have formal policies governing physicians' regard for patients' do-not-resuscitate wishes, a study published Aug. 10 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found. The study interviewed transcatheter aortic valve replacement coordinators at 52 programs across Washington and California. Seventy-eight percent of...
beckershospitalreview.com
ctDNA Tests Can Provide Answers for Cancer Patients During Contrast Dye Shortage
Since JoAnn was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in 2016, the wife, grandmother, and educator has consistently monitored her disease to catch potential progression as early as possible. “My mantra is always the same: Stay ahead of it,” she said. Still, being proactive about her health became significantly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Rite Aid partners with WellSpan Health
Rite Aid will team up with WellSpan Health, an eight-hospital system with locations scattered across Pennsylvania and Maryland, to weave the two organizations' priorities together and improve health outcomes of patients. York, Pa.-based WellSpan will collaborate with the retail pharmacy chain to "increase immunizations, strengthen medication adherence" and increase health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where 7 hospitals have been spending their innovation dollars
Innovation might be a buzzword in healthcare nowadays, but hospitals and health systems are making large investments in tech and spinoff companies. Here are six innovation projects from the last two months:. 1. Pittsburgh-based UPMC Enterprises was part of a $12.5 million series A-1 funding round Aug. 11 for Abridge,...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 systems seeking post-acute care talent
Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Cardinal Health, based in Dublin, Ohio, is seeking a senior consultant for clinical operations in...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 leaders on their system's most valuable patient experience strategy this year
To combat a patient experience crisis, health systems have doubled down on the basics and streamlined communication with patients over the last year. Becker's asked leaders to share the most valuable patient experience initiative their systems have rolled out in the last year. Five responses:. Editor's note: Responses are lightly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Few cancer centers comply with price transparency law, analysis finds
Out of 63 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in the U.S., only one-third are fully compliant with federal price transparency rules, according to an Aug. 10 analysis published in JAMA Surgery. The federal rule took effect Jan. 1, 2021, and requires hospitals to disclose five types of standard charges for...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 leaders on health equity priorities for the rest of 2022
As health equity takes center stage for new policies – with the CDC and HHS unveiling a tool to track health effects of environmental issues and NCQA updating guidelines to address disparities – health systems nationwide are ramping up their own efforts. Becker's asked leaders what their health...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems hiring chief medical officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Adventist HealthCare in Gaithersburg, Md., seeks a CMO for Shady Grove Medical Center...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Aug. 10:. 1. Nana Deeb was named CEO of Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center. 2. Paul Scimeca was named president and CEO of Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital. 3. Chad Markham was named president and CEO of Shelbyville, Ill.-based...
beckershospitalreview.com
High volume of violence victims at New York hospital worsen overcrowding
Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health is experiencing a high number of violence victims, overcrowding its hospitals that have already been hit by the pandemic, Spectrum Local News reported Aug. 15. "Violence, in general, has almost become its own epidemic," Keith Grams, MD, who leads Rochester Regional Health's emergency services, told the...
beckershospitalreview.com
14 Intermountain jobs that don't require a 4-year college degree
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is hiring for 14 jobs that do not require a four-year college degree. The jobs are in clinical and nonclinical areas, and with some jobs, the health system will pay for training or cover the cost of tuition and program fees for qualified applicants, according to an Aug. 16 news release from Intermountain.
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals ending labor, delivery services
Several hospitals are ending labor and delivery services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges. Hazel Crest, Ill.-based Advocate South Suburban Hospital ended labor and delivery services Aug. 1. The hospital cited a decline in births as the reason for the change in obstetric services, with a 40 percent decrease since 2015.
beckershospitalreview.com
East Ohio Regional Hospital expands detox unit
Patients struggling with substance misuse and needing recovery care have a new resource available at the Martins Ferry-based East Ohio Regional Hospital. The 140-bed healthcare facility has expanded its detox unit, according to an Aug. 15 report from The Intelligencer. East Ohio Regional Hospital's chief nursing officer, Julie Ross, told...
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri hospital owner failed to provide workers with health insurance
Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health is the subject of two federal investigations, according to an Aug. 15 report from USA Today. Allegations against Noble include that it stopped paying for employee health, dental, vision, and life insurance benefits at Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo. The U.S. Department of Labor's...
beckershospitalreview.com
9 hospitals laying off workers
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. 1. Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa, is closing its long-term care department by Sept. 28. The hospital will lay off 58 employees when it closes the department, according to a notice filed with state regulators.
Comments / 0