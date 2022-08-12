Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Clip resurfaces of Steve Martin on banjo as actor celebrates 77th birthday
A clip of Steve Martin expertly playing one of his songs on the banjo has resurfaced as the actor celebrated his 77th birthday on Sunday, 14 August.Footage shows the actor and comedian playing his song with The Steep Canyon Rangers, “More Bad Weather On The Way,” in a clip posted on Twitter in July 2020.Martin was born on 14 August 1945 in Waco, Texas.He recently suggested to The Hollywood Reporter that his latest project, Only Murders in the Building, may be his last before retirement.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Martin Lewis accuses government of 'sitting there like zombies' amid energy crisisPaul O’Grady explains reasons for leaving BBC Radio 2 showKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in Australia
