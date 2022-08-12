Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Says She and Austen Kroll Are Exclusive, Moved On From Ciara Drama and ‘Calculated’ Madison
Despite what the critics — and Austen Kroll’s former flames may think — he and Olivia Flowers are still going strong as season 8 of Southern Charm airs on Bravo. “We are in a good place. We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we're still good,” the 30-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, confirming […]
Southern Charm’s Ashley Jacobs Says Naomie Olindo Is ‘One of the Worst People I’ve Ever Met,’ Alleges Craig Story Line Is Fake
Southern Charm alum Ashley Jacobs has a few critiques about her former costars, and she’s not afraid to get real. Though she has nothing but nice things to say about two other alums of the Bravo show — Cameran Eubanks and Chelsea Meissner — Jacobs, 36, was a little more candid about other stars of […]
People
'Southern Charm' : Kathryn Dennis Admits 'Something's Off' After Rekindling with Ex Chleb Ravenell
Kathryn Dennis is having doubts about her relationship — again. The Southern Charm star, 30, admitted on Thursday's episode that "in my gut," something feels off in her relationship with Chleb Ravenell after the two rekindled their romance last week on the Bravo reality show. "I mean, we're trying....
Does Shep Rose Have Side Hustles? Here's What Shep Gets up to Outside of Filming
Close friends with Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, and the other stars appearing on Southern Charm, Shep Rose garnered immense popularity thanks to his innate ability to lighten up the mood and pepper conversations with unforgettable witticisms. Article continues below advertisement. His puppy-like charm and easygoing disposition have certainly helped Shep...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Southern Charm's Shep Rose Claims Taylor Ann Green Was 'Always Worried' About Him Cheating
The cast of Southern Charm experienced some rocky waters this week. Thursday's episode picked up at Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen's joint birthday garden party, where Venita didn't appreciate Madison inviting Kathryn Dennis and Olivia Flowers. "I want to make sure at my party I'm good with everybody at the...
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Looks Unrecognizable After Major Change, Leaves Fans Shocked
Kody Brown has left fans speechless after deciding to chop off his infamous long hair. A Sister Wives Instagram fan account shared side-by-side screenshots from two different Cameos the reality star did, one from June and the other August, showing his drastically different look."Kody Brown returned to Cameo after almost 2 months away," captioned the fan, referring to the video-sharing platform where fans can request personalized messages from their favorite celebs. "Looks like Kody has gone a lot more gray these days. Not that it matters. But He definitely looks different." Concluded the online user, "No shade on the gray...
'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding
Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
RELATED PEOPLE
90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem Shows Off New Monroe Piercing After Flight Attendant Fight
New bling! 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is rocking some new jewelry as she just revealed a new face piercing. “I did it,” Angela, 55, shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 21, adding the hashtag, “#Queenslovealljewelry.”. In the video, originally shared to TikTok, the reality star...
Maddie Brown From 'Sister Wives' Is Expecting Baby No. 3 — When Is Her Due Date?
When Sister Wives first started airing in 2010, TLC viewers were introduced to Kody Brown and his three wives — with he and wife No. 4 Robyn tying the knot in Season 1. The Brown family came to include a total of 18 children. These days, however, many of those kids are grown and have started families of their own. This includes Kody and Janelle's daughter, Maddie Brown.
‘Southern Charm’ Alum Ashley Jacobs Reveals She Spoke to Thomas Ravenel Recently: ‘He Plays With Me’
Still in contact? Ashley Jacobs left Southern Charm after season 6 in 2019, but she is still be in touch with some of her former costars – including ex Thomas Ravenel. “Because of social media you see what’s going on in each other’s lives and I see what’s going on with his children and new house,” Jacobs, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 20. “He’ll say, ‘Congrats,’ and he reaches out every now and again, and he’ll laugh and he’ll go like, ‘You did it, you did the married life.’ He kind of laughs at me. He plays with me.”
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lindsie Chrisley Says She and Dad Todd Chrisley Didn’t Reconcile Over Trial: ‘Nothing Like That’
What really happened. Lindsie Chrisley set the record straight on when — and why — she reconciled with her dad, Todd Chrisley. "The most common question I think is people wanting to know if we reconnected because of the trial or because of my divorce," the reality star, 31, explained during a recent episode of […]
#RHOP Pettiness Completely Canceled: Monique Samuels Speaks On Turning Down ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
#RHOP fans hoping to ever see a former housewife on screen with two housewives she previously feuded with shouldn’t hold their breaths as that part of her life is completely canceled. Monique Samuels, originally of Bravos’s “The Real Housewives Of Potomac” and now OWN’s “Love & Marriage D.C.” spoke...
NFL・
Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green Wants Andy Cohen to Set Her Up With Tom Schwartz After Shep Rose Split
A new crossover? Taylor Ann Green expressed interest in Tom Schwartz following her split from Shep Rose — and Andy Cohen is down to play matchmaker. “Is there anyone in the Bravoverse that either of you would like for me to set you up with?” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host asked Green, […]
Heidi Klum Jokes She Stays Young By Drinking Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Blood ‘Like A Vampire’
Heidi Klum loves a lot about her husband Tom Kaulitz. The model, 49, quipped that she likes to drink her husband’s blood during a new interview with E!’s Daily Pop, released on Wednesday, August 10. When the interviewer asked Heidi what her favorite qualities of being married to the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 32, are, she responded both with a sweet answer, before joking about drinking blood. “His kindness, sexy,” she said. “I suck his young blood. That’s what I’m doing.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening
Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
Pete Davidson’s Post-Breakup T-Shirt Implies How He Feels Amid Kim Kardashian Split
In the few days since news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the only public response has come from Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West. Still, Davidson’s post-breakup style may hint at how the SNL cast member is taking the split. While Davidson spent August 5 with...
People
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Teresa Giudice's wedding dress is full of sentimental value. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life. Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving an inside...
People
303K+
Followers
49K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0