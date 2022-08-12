ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Looks Unrecognizable After Major Change, Leaves Fans Shocked

Kody Brown has left fans speechless after deciding to chop off his infamous long hair. A Sister Wives Instagram fan account shared side-by-side screenshots from two different Cameos the reality star did, one from June and the other August, showing his drastically different look."Kody Brown returned to Cameo after almost 2 months away," captioned the fan, referring to the video-sharing platform where fans can request personalized messages from their favorite celebs. "Looks like Kody has gone a lot more gray these days. Not that it matters. But He definitely looks different." Concluded the online user, "No shade on the gray...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding

Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Maddie Brown From 'Sister Wives' Is Expecting Baby No. 3 — When Is Her Due Date?

When Sister Wives first started airing in 2010, TLC viewers were introduced to Kody Brown and his three wives — with he and wife No. 4 Robyn tying the knot in Season 1. The Brown family came to include a total of 18 children. These days, however, many of those kids are grown and have started families of their own. This includes Kody and Janelle's daughter, Maddie Brown.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Southern Charm’ Alum Ashley Jacobs Reveals She Spoke to Thomas Ravenel Recently: ‘He Plays With Me’

Still in contact? Ashley Jacobs left Southern Charm after season 6 in 2019, but she is still be in touch with some of her former costars – including ex Thomas Ravenel. “Because of social media you see what’s going on in each other’s lives and I see what’s going on with his children and new house,” Jacobs, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 20. “He’ll say, ‘Congrats,’ and he reaches out every now and again, and he’ll laugh and he’ll go like, ‘You did it, you did the married life.’ He kind of laughs at me. He plays with me.”
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding#Dog#Bravo
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum Jokes She Stays Young By Drinking Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Blood ‘Like A Vampire’

Heidi Klum loves a lot about her husband Tom Kaulitz. The model, 49, quipped that she likes to drink her husband’s blood during a new interview with E!’s Daily Pop, released on Wednesday, August 10. When the interviewer asked Heidi what her favorite qualities of being married to the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 32, are, she responded both with a sweet answer, before joking about drinking blood. “His kindness, sexy,” she said. “I suck his young blood. That’s what I’m doing.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening

Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
