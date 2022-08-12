Still in contact? Ashley Jacobs left Southern Charm after season 6 in 2019, but she is still be in touch with some of her former costars – including ex Thomas Ravenel. “Because of social media you see what’s going on in each other’s lives and I see what’s going on with his children and new house,” Jacobs, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 20. “He’ll say, ‘Congrats,’ and he reaches out every now and again, and he’ll laugh and he’ll go like, ‘You did it, you did the married life.’ He kind of laughs at me. He plays with me.”

