ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves look to ride momentum into series vs. Marlins

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9unB_0hEC2KmF00

The Atlanta Braves will aim for their third straight win on Friday when they open a four-game series against the host Miami Marlins.

The Braves are just 5-4 against Miami this season. Atlanta had lost five of six before completing an abbreviated two-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox.

“We had a rough weekend,” said Braves manager Brian Snitker, referencing Atlanta dropping four of five games to the New York Mets. “I did not think this was going to be bump-free.”

The Marlins, meanwhile, have had to navigate a lot of obstacles in their 2022 journey.

Miami snapped a two-game skid and ended the Philadelphia Phillies’ seven-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Thursday afternoon.

It wasn’t easy. Marlins closer Tanner Scott created a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the ninth inning before ending the game.

“Tanner makes it interesting,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after Scott posted his first career four-out save. “They are not that many clean ones.”

Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA) will take the mound in the series opener against Braves right-hander Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76).

Atlanta acquired Odorizzi from the Houston Astros before the trade deadline. He suffered the loss in his Braves debut Saturday when he allowed three runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings to the New York Mets.

Odorizzi is 3-1 with a 3.41 ERA in six career starts against the Marlins.

Lopez has struggled in his career against the Braves. He is 3-6 with a 5.70 ERA in 12 career starts versus Atlanta.

However, Lopez is significantly better at home in his career, with a 3.16 ERA in Miami versus a 4.83 ERA on the road.

Lopez started this season brilliantly, posting a 3-0 record and a 0.39 ERA in four starts in April. He had a 5.34 ERA in June, 4.65 in July and didn’t start August too well on Saturday. He allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings during a 4-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Obviously, the Marlins want to get Lopez back on track. They are 12-10 when Lopez starts this year, albeit 0-2 in his last two starts.

Lopez will face a Braves team dealing with injuries, with second basemen Ozzie Albies (broken foot) and Orlando Arcia (left hamstring) sidelined. Albies has been out since June.

But Braves rookie second baseman Vaughn Grissom homered and stole a base in his major league debut on Wednesday. At age 21, he is the youngest player in MLB history to belt a homer and steal a base in his debut, according to MLB.com.

Grissom, who was Atlanta’s 11th-round pick in 2019, is a native of Florida, which adds another twist to this weekend’s series.

Atlanta’s farm system has now produced two new starters this season. In addition to Grissom, Braves center fielder Michael Harris II has played brilliantly in 65 games. Harris is hitting .289 with 10 homers, an .809 OPS and 12 steals without getting caught.

The Braves’ top players this year have been first baseman Matt Olson (36 doubles, 21 homers, .815 OPS), shortstop Dansby Swanson (24 doubles, 16 homers, .811 OPS) and third baseman Austin Riley (33 doubles, 30 homers, .948 OPS).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IBWAA

Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

5 Atlanta Falcons who’ve gone missing in camp

Atlanta Falcons camp is well underway with the team now turning its attention to their first pre-season game of the year Friday against the Detriot Lions. There have been a number of camp standouts for the Falcons including second-year tight-end Kyle Pitts. It has been obvious all throughout camp he is Atlanta’s best player winning his matchups with seeming ease and consistently being a go-to target throughout practice.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Don Mattingly
FOX Sports

Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Mets#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy