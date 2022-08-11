Read full article on original website
Related
Will North Carolina Congress Approve Gas Rebate Checks When They Return?
Photo Courtesy of iheart/Gas Stimulus Checksiheart. Gas prices are going down but North Carolinians still need help. Gas prices are going down in North Carolina for the past two weeks, but North Carolinians still need help due to inflation. According to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price is now $3.66 and the National average is $3.956. Still, a lot of North Carolina residents are struggling to pay their bills. In May, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue, and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license. The intent "is to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs," according to the bill.
Election protest filed to remove democrat from ballot in key NC Senate race
Republicans have been gathering evidence for quite a while to support a claim that Democrat Valerie Jordan, a candidate in state Senate district 3, does not actually live in the district she's running in.
Attorney wants Wake DA off the ballot, seeks injunction against NC Board of Elections
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman didn’t sign her notice of candidacy. Should that keep her off the November ballot?
Group says 1 in 6 NC principals could have salaries drop by up to $18,000 this year
The advocacy group warns that unless state lawmakers intervene, 17% of the state’s principals could see sharp cuts in their salaries starting Jan. 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte Stories
FEMA and Gov Cooper Visit Gastonia To Announce $3 Billion in Funding
Over the weekend, Governor Roy Cooper joined federal FEMA leaders in Gastonia to announce the release of $3.1 billion in funds to build climate resilience projects across the nation. The press conference was held along Gastonia’s Duharts Creek, where $5.9 million will be allocated for stream restoration and infrastructure protection...
WRAL
Election officials push back against claims of voter fraud in North Carolina
Election officials push back against claims of voter fraud in North Carolina. Election officials in North Carolina are pushing back against Fox News. A guest on a recent segment claimed to have proof of systemic voter fraud going in this state. Officials in the state are calling that misinformation. Reporter:...
North Carolina better place to live than South Carolina: report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in in America, according to report released Monday from WalletHub. South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, […]
WCNC
VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
RELATED PEOPLE
Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
Horry County Republicans seek investigation of June 28 runoff, major changes to how South Carolina elections are handled
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Republicans have approved a resolution asking for an investigation into the county’s June 28 runoff election and major changes to how elections are handled in South Carolina. Party Chairman Roger Slagle plans to present the resolution to Horry County Council members during their meeting Tuesday night. The party […]
Go Blue Ridge
New Bill may give $200 for Gas to North Carolinians
People all over America are feeling the harsh effects of inflation, and North Carolinians are no exception. One of the troubles we are facing is the high cost of gas. Fortunately North Carolina lawmakers may consider creating a tax rebate for NC citizens when the General Assembly returns later this month. Raleigh Democrat senators Dan Blue, Michael Garret, and Sydney Batch proposed Senate Bill 897 which would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 in gas tax rebates to every North Carolinian resident over the age of 18 with a valid state driver's license. According to the bill the goal is “to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs."
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiss951.com
Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina
According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
FOX Carolina
NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
theurbannews.com
Rev. Spearman’s NAACP Lawsuit Will Continue After His Death Says Attorney
By North Carolina law, the defamation portion of the late Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman’s lawsuit against National NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and other NAACP members died with him recently, when his lifeless body was discovered near a huge pool of blood in his Guilford County home, according to his attorney.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The damages awarded to a former Novant Health executive after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired because he’s a white man were reduced by millions of dollars, while more than $3 million in front and back pay was granted. In October...
Changes could be coming to dentist offices across NC after several anesthesia-related deaths
Major changes could be coming to dentist offices across North Carolina. Currently, if a patient needs anesthesia to have a tooth pulled or for oral surgery, a dentist can administer sedation or general anesthesia and perform the procedure at the same time. Channel 9 learned that some patients have died...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
Comments / 0