ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Thursday’s Eats & Beats features the ‘Time Express Band’

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night’s Eats & Beats features the “Time Express Band.”

The Time Express Band covers classic rock, blues, funk & soul from the 70’s through the 90’s, with a few newer songs thrown in. Band members include Brad Renner on keyboards and vocals, Joe Gabel on bass guitar and vocals, Doug Olmstead on guitar and vocals and Adam Villalobos on drums/percussion.

Dogs enjoy a day at the pool in Topeka

The Eats & Beats concert series is held every Thursday evening at Evergy Plaza from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September.

Food trucks included:

  • Burger Bus
  • Poppin’ Minis
  • Pineapple Dream
  • Flavor Wagon
  • Poppin’ Squeeze
  • Manila Snow Cone Co.

Next up for Thursday’s Eats & Beats is Aug. 18 with the “The Coots”. They play a variety of rock, blues and country music. The band performs cover tunes from the 60s and 70s plus original music.

Topeka Zoo gets ready for their winter light display

Food trucks include:

  • Burger Bus
  • Oleander Cafe
  • Flavor Wagon
  • LJG Mexi-Q
  • Poppin Squeeze
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJv7f_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkMdn_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YA353_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GT1Qr_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jJFD_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NooaM_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28w7hq_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eazfx_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCZwU_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODpB2_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjvGv_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoPlb_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ik1z2_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGF1m_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNpvM_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMOit_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcFoq_0hEC197I00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5Dkm_0hEC197I00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Discovery center provides children with sensory-friendly play

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Discovery Center is hosting Sensory-Friendly Sundays to give children the opportunity to enjoy sensory-friendly environment. Admission to the space is free to families with children who have autism or have children that would benefit from sensory-friendly playtime. The reoccurring event will take place on the second Sunday of every month […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Rogue Events Studio opens in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City has welcomed in a new events center. The official opening of Rogue Events Studio was held in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO) on Aug. 12. The new event space can seat up to 50 guests with room for 100 and accommodates for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. Rogue […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo gets ready for its winter light display

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Even though it’s the middle of summer, the Topeka Zoo is already thinking about winter. Organizers are taking advantage of the nice weather by getting started with setting up for their annual zoo lights display. The zoo starts planning in January, taking the whole year to prepare. They’ve been at work nonstop […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
WIBW

NOTO event space ready for clients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new event space is accepting reservations in NOTO. The ribbon was cut on Rogue Event Space Thursday, located at 917 N Kansas Ave. The studio is a new event space in the district, offering space indoors and outdoors. The studio’s owner says it’s their planning services that set them apart. “We want make sure any sort of event is not a stressful situation for them,” owner Ariel Unselt said. “A lot of times when you are planning events, it can be overwhelming and stressful.”
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Rossville celebrates another Tall Corn Festival

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rossville is celebrating its annual Tall Corn Festival this weekend. Rossville’s Tall Corn Festival takes place annually, on the second weekend of August. The event started almost 100 years ago on a hot summer weekend, as a way for the town to kick off harvest season and because Rossville is a farming […]
ROSSVILLE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Bass Guitar#Time Express Band#Topeka The Eats Beats#Cone Co#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

‘Event like no other’: Day 2 of NHRA ends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Competition is heating up in the Heartland, as racers from across the nation compete in Shawnee County. “We’re gonna have 15 to 20 thousand people a day braving the heat to come out here and watch 330 MPH dragsters in funny cars and all the rest of the categories going down the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo shines light on species challenges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo celebrated World Elephant and Lion Day on Saturday. Saturday’s schedule included enrichment for the lions and elephants, meeting the lion keepers and a bath for Cora the Elephant. The event’s goal was to teach people what they can do to help animals around the globe. Since August is Asian […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead

A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSNT News

Bourbon tasting raises money for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shawnee County held their annual “A Bourbon Affair” Friday evening at the Beacon in downtown Topeka. Guests enjoyed complimentary samples of top-shelf bourbons, whiskey cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. “This is our fourth annual Bourbon Affair,” said Eric Maydew, area director for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters. “It’s a […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

NHRA full of noise, heat and speed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The NHRA national circuit is in Topeka for the weekend, and Heartland Motorsports Park is filled with excitement. “It’s overwhelming,” eight-time Top Fuel world champion Tony Schumacher said. “The fans get to watch 330 mile-an-hour cars, then get to watch a group of people disassemble the car right in front of their eyes.” […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Jayhawk fans enjoy picnic in Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Jayhawk fans enjoyed a summer picnic Tuesday evening at the Big Gage Shelter House in Gage Park. The summer picnic included live music by the KU Jayhawk band, a catered dinner by Dickey’s BBQ and free KU Jayhawk memorabilia. Guest speakers for the evening were Head football coach Lance Leipold and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Visit Topeka holds meet & greet with NHRA driver Travis Shumake

TOPEKA (KSNT) – NHRA Top Fuel Dragster Travis Shumake and Visit Topeka, held a meet and greet Wednesday morning at Evergy Plaza. Visit Topeka and Pride Kansas have joined forces to sponsor Shumake, the first openly gay racer to compete in the NHRA Nationals, and their logos will be prominently featured on his vehicle. “I […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Menards NHRA Nationals in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heartland Motorsports Park is hosting the Menards NHRA Nationals this weekend. The weekend’s events include races in Top Alcohol, Factory Stock, Funny Car, and Top Fuel categories. Race fans were able to walk the midway and watch as mechanics readied the cars for their qualifying races and catch autographs from their favorite […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan organizations celebrate healthcare workers

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan organizations are hosting events and discounts to celebrate the work of healthcare professionals in the area. During the month of August, the Flint Hills Discovery Center will be giving $2 off admission to healthcare workers to celebrate Healthcare and First Responder Appreciation Month. The center wants to thank healthcare workers for […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy