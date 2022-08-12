Thursday’s Eats & Beats features the ‘Time Express Band’

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night’s Eats & Beats features the “Time Express Band.”

The Time Express Band covers classic rock, blues, funk & soul from the 70’s through the 90’s, with a few newer songs thrown in. Band members include Brad Renner on keyboards and vocals, Joe Gabel on bass guitar and vocals, Doug Olmstead on guitar and vocals and Adam Villalobos on drums/percussion.

The Eats & Beats concert series is held every Thursday evening at Evergy Plaza from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September.

Food trucks included:

Burger Bus

Poppin’ Minis

Pineapple Dream

Flavor Wagon

Poppin’ Squeeze

Manila Snow Cone Co.

Next up for Thursday’s Eats & Beats is Aug. 18 with the “The Coots”. They play a variety of rock, blues and country music. The band performs cover tunes from the 60s and 70s plus original music.

Food trucks include:

Burger Bus

Oleander Cafe

Flavor Wagon

LJG Mexi-Q

Poppin Squeeze





































