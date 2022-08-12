Thursday’s Eats & Beats features the ‘Time Express Band’
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Evergy Plaza’s Thursday night’s Eats & Beats features the “Time Express Band.”
The Time Express Band covers classic rock, blues, funk & soul from the 70’s through the 90’s, with a few newer songs thrown in. Band members include Brad Renner on keyboards and vocals, Joe Gabel on bass guitar and vocals, Doug Olmstead on guitar and vocals and Adam Villalobos on drums/percussion.Dogs enjoy a day at the pool in Topeka
The Eats & Beats concert series is held every Thursday evening at Evergy Plaza from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September.
Food trucks included:
- Burger Bus
- Poppin’ Minis
- Pineapple Dream
- Flavor Wagon
- Poppin’ Squeeze
- Manila Snow Cone Co.
Next up for Thursday’s Eats & Beats is Aug. 18 with the “The Coots”. They play a variety of rock, blues and country music. The band performs cover tunes from the 60s and 70s plus original music.Topeka Zoo gets ready for their winter light display
Food trucks include:
- Burger Bus
- Oleander Cafe
- Flavor Wagon
- LJG Mexi-Q
- Poppin Squeeze
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0