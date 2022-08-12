Read full article on original website
BATTLE OF THE BADGES BLOOD DRIVE: Law Enforcement crowned 2022 champions; More than 180 units of blood collected
With 87 votes, local Law Enforcement took home the title of Battle of the Badges Champions Friday. This year’s blood drive had more than 200 appointments over three days and collected a grand total of 186 units of useable blood. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says winning the competition feels good, but knowing how many lives will be improved or saved through those donations feels even better.
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose enforcement campaign begins Saturday
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will be joining the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign in a statewide attempt to cut down on impaired driving next weekend. From August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, local law enforcement will be extra vigilant on the roadways across Lyon County. Law enforcement will be on the lookout for both alcohol and drug-related impairments.
Small hay fire near Americus doused
Emporia and Americus firefighters handled a hay fire Saturday. Firefighters from both departments were called to the 2300 block of Road H-5, about 2.5 miles east of Americus, just after 11:30 am. The early indications are the landowner was burning outside a hay barn when some embers apparently got under some nearby tin and went into the hay. The landowner got most of the fire out, with firefighters finishing the job.
Repairs finished on northwest Emporia water lines
Emporia Public Works has finished repairs on three water line breaks that developed either late Friday night or Saturday. Crews were called to Loma Vista near Coronado and the 2800 block of Prairie, working on both pipes as they monitored a leak in the 1300 block of Woodland. Around noon, the Woodland situation was called a line break, so Public Works went to that location.
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Augusta Community Caring Center Moves Locations
Ran by John Pilcher and Nancy Olson, the Augusta Community Caring Center, (ACCC) has been open since 1992. Providing essential items such as food, clothing, kitchen utensils, bedding and utility assistance, the services at ACCC aim to help those in need.ACCC is a 501(c)(3) organization operated completely by volunteers and with no government funding. ACCC works with the Kansas Food Bank,TFAP, and the USDA to provide their services at no cost to their clients.
City of Emporia encouraging citizen response to ongoing survey
As the city of Emporia continues navigating new waters, a new citywide survey will help the administration identify the city’s strengths and weaknesses according to City Manager Trey Cocking. During a recent installment of the Talk of Emporia, Cocking discussed a recent survey that began arriving in residents’ mailboxes...
You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead
Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally
Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
1350kman.com
Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash
Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
Topeka Zoo shines light on species challenges
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo celebrated World Elephant and Lion Day on Saturday. Saturday’s schedule included enrichment for the lions and elephants, meeting the lion keepers and a bath for Cora the Elephant. The event’s goal was to teach people what they can do to help animals around the globe. Since August is Asian […]
Fire west of MHK damages baler, destroys prairie hay meadow
RILEY COUNTY - A baler caught fire on Thursday afternoon, destroying approximately 2 acres of prairie hay meadow west of Manhattan. Shortly before 4:30 pm, Riley County Fire District #1 was dispatched to the 6600 block of Anderson Avenue on the report of an out of control fire caused by a baler malfunction.
Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
Waverly woman hurt in Neosho County wreck
A Coffey County woman suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle wreck in Neosho County on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Linda Chapman of Waverly was a passenger in an SUV driven by 73-year-old Robert Knabe of Edgerton, who was westbound on Kansas Highway 39 when the crash happened at 10:20 am. A second SUV driven by 33-year-old Stephanie Swaggerty of Humboldt was driving a separate SUV westbound.
Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative
Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
Kansas man killed in rear-end collision identified
A 37-year-old Wamego man was killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County when his vehicle became part of a three-vehicle collision.
Smashin, Crashin and Bashin Demolition Derby caps off 2022 Lyon County Fair Saturday night
The Lyon County Fair came to a smashing conclusion Saturday night with the annual demolition derby. Fair goers were treated to four rounds of exciting action with four different classifications of competition. The list of classifications included, compact, limited weld, compact weld and bonestock 80s. Saturday was also the final...
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
WIBW
Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified the man arrested as well as a person of interest following the attempted theft of an ATM and police chase. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12, after an early-morning attempted ATM theft and police chase in Auburn. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
