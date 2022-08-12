ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

BATTLE OF THE BADGES BLOOD DRIVE: Law Enforcement crowned 2022 champions; More than 180 units of blood collected

With 87 votes, local Law Enforcement took home the title of Battle of the Badges Champions Friday. This year’s blood drive had more than 200 appointments over three days and collected a grand total of 186 units of useable blood. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says winning the competition feels good, but knowing how many lives will be improved or saved through those donations feels even better.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose enforcement campaign begins Saturday

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will be joining the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign in a statewide attempt to cut down on impaired driving next weekend. From August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, local law enforcement will be extra vigilant on the roadways across Lyon County. Law enforcement will be on the lookout for both alcohol and drug-related impairments.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Small hay fire near Americus doused

Emporia and Americus firefighters handled a hay fire Saturday. Firefighters from both departments were called to the 2300 block of Road H-5, about 2.5 miles east of Americus, just after 11:30 am. The early indications are the landowner was burning outside a hay barn when some embers apparently got under some nearby tin and went into the hay. The landowner got most of the fire out, with firefighters finishing the job.
AMERICUS, KS
KVOE

Repairs finished on northwest Emporia water lines

Emporia Public Works has finished repairs on three water line breaks that developed either late Friday night or Saturday. Crews were called to Loma Vista near Coronado and the 2800 block of Prairie, working on both pipes as they monitored a leak in the 1300 block of Woodland. Around noon, the Woodland situation was called a line break, so Public Works went to that location.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead

A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
GREAT BEND, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Augusta Community Caring Center Moves Locations

Ran by John Pilcher and Nancy Olson, the Augusta Community Caring Center, (ACCC) has been open since 1992. Providing essential items such as food, clothing, kitchen utensils, bedding and utility assistance, the services at ACCC aim to help those in need.ACCC is a 501(c)(3) organization operated completely by volunteers and with no government funding. ACCC works with the Kansas Food Bank,TFAP, and the USDA to provide their services at no cost to their clients.
AUGUSTA, KS
KVOE

City of Emporia encouraging citizen response to ongoing survey

As the city of Emporia continues navigating new waters, a new citywide survey will help the administration identify the city’s strengths and weaknesses according to City Manager Trey Cocking. During a recent installment of the Talk of Emporia, Cocking discussed a recent survey that began arriving in residents’ mailboxes...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

You Drink. You Drive. You Lose is Just Ahead

Junction City police have issued a statement via social media advising drivers that during the period of August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Junction City Police Department will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Brian Jones
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally

Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
EMPORIA, KS
1350kman.com

Fundraisers established for Wamego family involved in fatal crash

Local fundraisers have been established for a Wamego family of four involved in a fatal crash Wednesday on Highway 24. The Tinkel family were in a pickup that overturned after a semi rear ended their vehicle and an SUV just east of Wamego. The crash killed 37-year-old Randy Tinkel and seriously injured his wife, 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, a Wamego Central Elementary School teacher. The couple’s 7 and 2-year-old boys were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. A hospital official confirmed Friday afternoon to KMAN that both boys remain in critical condition. KMAN has not been able to confirm the mother’s condition.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo shines light on species challenges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo celebrated World Elephant and Lion Day on Saturday. Saturday’s schedule included enrichment for the lions and elephants, meeting the lion keepers and a bath for Cora the Elephant. The event’s goal was to teach people what they can do to help animals around the globe. Since August is Asian […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Closure of westbound I-70 in Topeka begins Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that westbound traffic on Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka will be closed beginning Monday. All traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will be closed while crews patch pavement on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. The closure will begin on Aug. 15 and could go […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Waverly woman hurt in Neosho County wreck

A Coffey County woman suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle wreck in Neosho County on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Linda Chapman of Waverly was a passenger in an SUV driven by 73-year-old Robert Knabe of Edgerton, who was westbound on Kansas Highway 39 when the crash happened at 10:20 am. A second SUV driven by 33-year-old Stephanie Swaggerty of Humboldt was driving a separate SUV westbound.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative

Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Officials identify man arrested, person of interest following ATM theft, chase

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have identified the man arrested as well as a person of interest following the attempted theft of an ATM and police chase. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Trimaine Baker, 35, of Topeka, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12, after an early-morning attempted ATM theft and police chase in Auburn. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated criminal damage, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
AUBURN, KS

