1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford homicide on Laurel Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one man injured Thursday night.

Police said they received a call from a gunshot victim just before 9 p.m. who said he and another man had been shot inside of an apartment building on Laurel Street. The caller also informed police that the second victim, who has been identified as 33-year-old Simon Griffin, was dead.

Officers responded to the apartment, which was later identified as Griffin’s residence. When officers located the victims, the surviving man in his 20s was transported to a local hospital.

Officials said he is listed as being in critical but stable condition at this time.

Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene, police stated. Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident and that the victims knew the shooter.

Police are awaiting a search warrant to further investigate the homicide.

No other information is available at this time.

