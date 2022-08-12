30 in 15: Fort Davis winning amid coaching carousel

FORT DAVIS, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – High in the mountains, the Fort Davis Indians are turning the page again on yet another chapter.

They’ve had a winning record with six wins in each of the last three seasons, including a perfect district record and the district title in 2020.

Positional flexibility and adapting to change are the Indians’ biggest strengths.

The Indians’ seniors have played every year with a different head coach.

“There’s nothing we can do about it,” said senior running back Elian Trevizo. “We just fight through it, I guess. It is kind of hard to restart every single year.”

Kyler Roach becomes the fourth head coach in as many years to lead Fort Davis. He takes over a program that’s won five of their last six district games over the last two years and has a winning history back to when he was playing.

“I played when they went to state, and that’s the first time I heard about them and I’ve always been intrigued,” said Roach. “When it [the head coaching job] came open I was excited. I put my name in and things worked out.”

The Indians made several notable playoff runs in the mid to late 2000s.

In 2005, Fort Davis went 9-3 before starting 2006 a perfect 9-0. In 2008, the Indians played until December going 13-1 and 4-0 in district on their way to three playoff wins. They won nine games again in 2009.

The players who have been here for years hope Roach becomes the guy who not only leads them back to the district title but stays and builds upon their success for the future.

“The last few years I felt like there wasn’t as much structure. I think Coach Roach is going to bring a lot of structure to the program,” said senior three-back and defensive end Henry Downing. “It seems to me like he’s trying to not just focus on this year, but also the future.”

Fort Davis opens the 2022 season at home against Dell City on August 26th at 7:30 P.M.

