KTVL
Rural Metro Fire responds to small fire, finds burned-out vehicle
Grants Pass, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a fire that was originally believed to be on Orofino Mine Road off Winona Road. It was reported from residents on nearby Jump Off Joe Creek Road a remote BLM area. But, after nearly two...
kpic
Windigo Fire 40% contained at 1,007 acres; uptick in fire behavior expected Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An increase in smoke production occurred Thursday and another uptick in smoke production is expected Friday, US Forest Service from the Umpqua National Forest said. Smoke from Cedar Creek fire hung close to the ground Thursday so when the diurnal wind shift to west northwest occurred...
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE FIGHTER HONORED DURING PROCESSION TO AIRPORT
Fallen fire fighter Collin Hagan was honored in a procession that went from St. Joseph’s Church to the Roseburg Regional Airport on Saturday morning. The 27-year old from Toivola, Michigan died on Wednesday while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge. An initial report said Hagan was critically injured after being struck by a tree. Despite efforts by emergency crews on the scene, Hagan succumbed to his injuries.
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
kqennewsradio.com
MERCANTILE FIRE BURNS A QUARTER OF AN ACRE
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to a natural cover fire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway between Roseburg and Glide, at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said the forward spread of the...
kezi.com
Big Swamp Fire closes parts of Willamette National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Several Forest Service roads and trails in the Willamette National Forest have been closed to the public due to the ongoing Big Swamp Fire. The Big Swamp Fire is a wildfire burning near the Windigo Fire. It was first identified as a distinct event on August 5. As of August 11, it has burnt 117 acres of woodland and is 0% contained, according to officials. They said fire crews are securing defensive lines with help from air support, and firefighters are searching for opportunities to directly attack the fire.
A firefighter battling a wildfire in Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree, officials say
A firefighter died while battling a wildfire in southwestern Oregon after he was struck by a tree, officials said Thursday.
kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a single-vehicle wreck on Friday. A report from Oregon State Police said the accident took place just before 12:20 p.m. on Highway 38, two miles west of Scottsburg. Initial reports said the man was unconscious but breathing. Troopers responded and the operator was flown by REACH helicopter prior to their arrival. EMS personnel advised that the man had regained consciousness and was responsive prior to be flown out.
kqennewsradio.com
RAIL CROSSING TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY FOR RECONSTRUCTION
The Mosher Avenue railroad crossing near downtown Roseburg is expected to be closed for five days later this month, so the crossing can be rebuilt. A City of Roseburg release said the crossing between Spruce and Sheridan Streets, is used by some residents to access Templin Beach Park, Happy Tails Dog Park and Micelli Park. It is expected to be closed around-the-clock from about 7:00 a.m. Monday August 22nd until 7:00 p.m. Friday August 26th.
Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him
A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Bend man arrested after car stolen with infant inside, mother dragged, sheriff’s office says
SHADY COVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend man was arrested after stealing a car with an infant inside and dragging the mother when she attempted to stop him on Friday morning in Shady Cove, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said at 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
KDRV
Roughly 10,000 marijuana plants destroyed on illegal marijuana site near Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Yet another illegal marijuana grow site has been taken down in Josephine County. According to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office, on August 11, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Josephine County Code Enforcement and Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on Surrey Drive in Josephine County regarding an illegal marijuana grow site.
iheart.com
Large Scale Illegal Marijuana Grow Shut Down
On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized.
kezi.com
North Bend police dog finds burglary suspect in storage unit
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A man who allegedly broke through drywall and hid in a storage unit attic was apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit Wednesday morning, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. The CCSO says deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at a...
kezi.com
Missing 17-year-old believed to have met internet man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on August 7 and is believed to have been coerced to leave home. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo, 17, was last seen on August 7 at 11 p.m. in Springfield. Gallardo is believed to...
Roseburg teen found after reported missing
A 15-year-old who was reported missing on Aug. 3 has been found.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
