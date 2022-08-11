Read full article on original website
As health insurers request double-digit rate increases, Connecticut's elected leaders sound off
State insurance officials are seeking public input at a hearing Monday regarding proposed double-digit rate increases filed by health insurers for insurance on Connecticut's federal Affordable Care Act exchange. In advance of the meeting, Connecticut elected leaders sounded off about the hike requests. At a news conference in Hartford, U.S....
clearpublicist.com
Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme
A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
Essential workers from Connecticut to get up to $1,000 in direct payments
The State of Connecticut has officially launched its application process for the "Hero Pay" program, aimed at workers who worked in the private sector and weren't allowed to work from home from March 2020 to May 2022, such as grocery store employees, private medical staff, etc.
Register Citizen
Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT
An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
CT essential worker bonuses could be reduced as demand grows
Pandemic bonuses for CT private-sector essential workers will likely be reduced as surging demand tests the program's budget.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Elected Officials Call on Insurance Regulators To Deny Rate Hikes
As the state Insurance Department prepares to weigh public feedback on proposals from health insurance providers to raise next year’s individual plan rates by an average of more than 20%, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal offered on Friday a significantly lower counter proposal. “What’s the appropriate rate increase? Zero. Nothing....
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Making the most of Connecticut’s tax-free week
(WFSB) – It’s back to school shopping time and tax-free week is one of the best ways to save some money doing it. Eyewitness News has some tips and tricks to help you get the most bang for your buck on your purchases. It’s that time of year...
NBC Connecticut
How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?
In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Erick Russell hopes to be first Black LGBTQ candidate elected into a statewide office in American history
(WTNH) – A political candidate from Connecticut has a chance to make U.S. history. New Haven Attorney Erick Russell won the Democratic primary for Connecticut Treasurer. He beat Dita Bhargava and Karen DuBois-Walton. Russell will face State Rep. and Greenwich Republican Harry Arora in the general election in November....
nerej.com
CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?
“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
theorangetimes.com
ABLE Accounts Can Aid Those With Disabilities
In 2014, Congress passed the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act. The primary purpose of the ABLE Act is to provide tax-free savings accounts for people with disabilities. The savings accounts, known as ABLE accounts, can be used to pay for qualified disability expenses. In order to qualify for an...
cbia.com
August 9 Connecticut Primary Election Results
Party slates for Connecticut’s general election are close to being completed. A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary candidate. Connecticut Republicans nominated National Committeewoman Leora Levy for U.S. Senate. Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, she defeated former state house of representatives minority leader and GOP...
ctnewsjunkie.com
ANALYSIS | Another CT Healthcare Story of Wasted Money and Missed Opportunities
An excellent investigation by C-HIT published Tuesday found that the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy has squandered $20 million in federal funds and delayed for years a key health improvement system that could be protecting our health today. The C-HIT investigation took the better part of a year, encountered serious roadblocks from OHS, and only scratches the surface of the mess.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Bridgeport Is Connecticut’s King Of Absentee Ballot Voters
Bridgeport is king of the hill in Connecticut among absentee ballot voters. It’s not even close, a trend that has soared the past decade as a measure of overall Democratic voters in the city. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also features the most registered Democrats in the state, roughly...
NBC Connecticut
CT to Receive $41 Million in Federal Funds for Projects in New Britain, Plainville, Waterbury, Stamford
U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, including nearly $41.6 million for Connecticut. The funding will pave the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. In Connecticut, $23 million will go to Waterbury, $16.3 million...
The public can weigh in Monday on health insurers’ double-digit rate increase requests. Here’s what to know about the proposals.
Insurers that sell policies on and off Connecticut’s Affordable Care Act exchange asked for an average increase of 20.4% on individual plans.
State comptroller launches 'Premium Pay' program for Connecticut essential workers
HARTFORD, Conn. — Many people have never stopped working during the pandemic and the Connecticut Office of the State Comptroller is now saying "thank you" to those essential workers. They've set aside $30 million for the Premium Pay program. Frontline workers could each get up to $1,000. It's for...
State expands access to farmers markets with food assistance programs
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — State officials and activists walked around the Middletown Farmers Market on Friday, highlighting food assistance programs that help increase access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets across the state. Bryan Hurlburt, Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner, explained that farmers markets bring fresh food and...
Lamont goes on offense, setting stage for fiesty governor's race rematch
HARTFORD, Conn. — With Connecticut's primary election in the rearview mirror, candidates are shifting their focus to the general election, which is just 90 days away. The race for governor is heating up with a 2018 rematch of Ned Lamont vs. Bob Stefanowski. Over the next three months, these...
Democrats a no-show at the 139th annual Crocodile Club
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The 139th annual Crocodile Club at Lake Compounce in Bristol was back this year. Politicians poke fun at one another and skip the campaigning, but something was different in the air. This is a charity event for the Carousel Museum. If you have a horse in the race for the midterm […]
