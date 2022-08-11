ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT

An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
ctnewsjunkie.com

Elected Officials Call on Insurance Regulators To Deny Rate Hikes

As the state Insurance Department prepares to weigh public feedback on proposals from health insurance providers to raise next year’s individual plan rates by an average of more than 20%, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal offered on Friday a significantly lower counter proposal. “What’s the appropriate rate increase? Zero. Nothing....
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?

In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
nerej.com

CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?

“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
theorangetimes.com

ABLE Accounts Can Aid Those With Disabilities

In 2014, Congress passed the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act. The primary purpose of the ABLE Act is to provide tax-free savings accounts for people with disabilities. The savings accounts, known as ABLE accounts, can be used to pay for qualified disability expenses. In order to qualify for an...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

August 9 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Party slates for Connecticut’s general election are close to being completed. A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary candidate. Connecticut Republicans nominated National Committeewoman Leora Levy for U.S. Senate. Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, she defeated former state house of representatives minority leader and GOP...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Social Services#Medicare#The U S Senate
ctnewsjunkie.com

ANALYSIS | Another CT Healthcare Story of Wasted Money and Missed Opportunities

An excellent investigation by C-HIT published Tuesday found that the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy has squandered $20 million in federal funds and delayed for years a key health improvement system that could be protecting our health today. The C-HIT investigation took the better part of a year, encountered serious roadblocks from OHS, and only scratches the surface of the mess.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

Bridgeport Is Connecticut’s King Of Absentee Ballot Voters

Bridgeport is king of the hill in Connecticut among absentee ballot voters. It’s not even close, a trend that has soared the past decade as a measure of overall Democratic voters in the city. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also features the most registered Democrats in the state, roughly...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FOX 61

State expands access to farmers markets with food assistance programs

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — State officials and activists walked around the Middletown Farmers Market on Friday, highlighting food assistance programs that help increase access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets across the state. Bryan Hurlburt, Connecticut Department of Agriculture Commissioner, explained that farmers markets bring fresh food and...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Democrats a no-show at the 139th annual Crocodile Club

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The 139th annual Crocodile Club at Lake Compounce in Bristol was back this year. Politicians poke fun at one another and skip the campaigning, but something was different in the air. This is a charity event for the Carousel Museum. If you have a horse in the race for the midterm […]
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy