A mandatory water ban is going into effect in Putnam starting on Thursday, according to the water sewer department. According to officials, rainfall recently has not been enough to keep the Little River at a level that allows the town to produce water in accordance with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's regulations. The water level has now dropped below the needed level for water to be produced at the Peake Brook Plant, they added.

PUTNAM, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO