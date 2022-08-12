Read full article on original website
Police investigate shoot-out in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to a shoot-out in the late hours of Tuesday evening. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Boswell Avenue. The callers stated that multiple vehicles were involved and sped away once the shots had cleared. Once […]
Police Identify 19-Year-Old Killed In Fiery East Windsor Crash
Authorities have identified a 19-year-old driver who was killed in a fiery crash on I-91 in Connecticut. Hartford County resident Owen Contreras, of Granby, was identified on Tuesday, Aug. 16, as the driver who died in the crash in East Windsor on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Connecticut State Police.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Believe Hartford Playground Set on Fire Intentionally
Firefighters are investigating after a playground caught fire on Granby Street in Hartford Tuesday afternoon. Crews said they were called to the area of 423 Granby St. at about noon. Responding officials found a large tire on fire which had spread to the playscape. There is heavy fire damage to...
Eyewitness News
Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot
GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury man found with more than 30 grams of crack cocaine
DANBURY — Detectives said they seized more than 30 grams of crack cocaine from a Waterbury man on Tuesday. The police department had been investigating the man — identified as Gerald Blake Rockhead, 43, of Waterbury — for months while looking into illegal drug sales throughout the city. Detectives had received complaints from citizens about drug deals in the area, according to Sgt. John Krupinsky.
New Haven officers rescue woman from a ledge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Warning: The video includes images that might be graphic for some viewers. Three New Haven police officers are being praised for their quick actions that helped save a woman from the ledge of a city parking garage. Police officers Eric Aviles, Tonisha Berrios and Marelyn...
NBC Connecticut
Vehicle Overturned on Route 9 South in New Britain
A vehicle overturned on Route 9 South in New Britain, according to CT Travel Smart. The crash was between exits 27 and 25 and the left lane is closed. No additional information was available.
Man accused of abusing children facing additional charges
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck man who was previously accused of forcing a child to sleep in a closet and drink hot sauce has been charged with additional cruelty to persons charges. Naugatuck Police charged Kevin Grant with intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree reckless endangerment related to […]
CT school districts approve armed guards
A school district in Connecticut has voted to add armed security guards to its schools, just a few weeks before the new school year begins.
NBC Connecticut
Viral TikTok Video Highlights CT Couple's Paranormal Findings
A viral video of paranormal investigators transporting haunted items from Ed and Lorraine Warren's museum has gone viral. The video that was taken last year has been viewed over 400,000 times. The man behind the video is paranormal investigator Eric Vitale. He posted it on TikTok just over a week ago.
Victim in Enfield homicide was ‘a good person’
ENFIELD — Before dinner was served at Enfield Loaves & Fishes on Wednesday evening, people who have been seeing Christopher Kennedy at the soup kitchen for the past few years held a moment of silence and said a prayer for him. Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless person, was found dead...
Eyewitness News
Enfield High School football player called racial slur while fundraising
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An Enfield High School football player was called a racial slur while fundraising in town over the weekend, according to school officials. Enfield Superintendent Christopher J. Drezek said the incident happened on Saturday morning. The football team was doing its annual fundraising program where members...
Dynamic Duo: Bridgeport Man Wins $300K, Woman $177K In State Lottery Prizes
Two Fairfield County residents claimed lottery prizes valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. Jose Acevedo, of Bridgeport, won a $300,000 prize from a Diamonds & Gold ticket purchased at Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery said the store is located at 4200 Main St.
NBC Connecticut
Mandatory Water Ban in Putnam Going Into Effect on Thursday: Water Dept.
A mandatory water ban is going into effect in Putnam starting on Thursday, according to the water sewer department. According to officials, rainfall recently has not been enough to keep the Little River at a level that allows the town to produce water in accordance with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's regulations. The water level has now dropped below the needed level for water to be produced at the Peake Brook Plant, they added.
WTNH.com
Music in CT: Wiz Khalifa, Ghostface Killah to take the stage
Conn. (WTNH) — Hip-hop heads, this week is for you! Rappers Wiz Khalifa, Ghostface Killah, and Jake Miller are among the artists taking the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of underground acts and big-name artists set to perform across the state:. Monday, August 15 — Sunday, August...
