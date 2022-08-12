Read full article on original website
Charles Dickens Was a ‘Fascinated Skeptic’ of the Supernatural
Charles Dickens was a master of the spooky story; more than 150 years after the famed author’s death, his tales of phantoms, goblins and ghosts of Christmas past continue to frighten and delight readers around the world. But Dickens’ fascination with spirits and specters transcended the pages of his fiction. Amid the spiritualist craze that gripped Victorian society, he sought out haunted houses and attended séances, even as he scoffed at the idea that ghosts existed.
Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter XXI
I was soon introduced into the presence of the magistrate, an old benevolent man with calm and mild manners. He looked upon me, however, with some degree of severity, and then, turning towards my conductors, he asked who appeared as witnesses on this occasion. Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus by...
Charles Dickens sought house where he would meet a real ghost
Exhibition in London will explore the author’s lifelong fascination with the paranormal
History's Most Expensive Painting is a Mysterious Portrait of Jesus Christ
The Salvator Mundi, history's most expensive paintingWIKI/Public Domain. In 2017, the art world was captivated by a mystery. The Salvator Mundi (meaning Saviour of the World in English) was bought by a mystery buyer for over $450 million. The painting, which measures 26 inches, is a half-figure portrait of Jesus Christ attributed to the Italian renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. What was so shocking to the art world was that the painting had broken all previous records of any painting sold as it became the most expensive piece of art in history.
'Forget the war and dream about me and us': Intimate love letters between a British soldier in Nazi prison camp and his new wife back home are found in loft by stunned family
An astonishing collection of love letters exchanged between a British prisoner of war and his wife reveals the hardship of wartime separation. Hundreds of letters record when young sweethearts Peggy and Alan Horton were separated during World War Two when he was a prisoner of war after being captured by the Germans.
King Henry VIII's love letters to Anne Boleyn are stored in a secret room in the Vatican
Image of painting of King Henry VIII by Hans Holbein the YoungCredit: Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Antica; Public Domain Image. A collection of King Henry VIII of England's love letters still survives today. The letters were written to Anne Boleyn who became his second wife and was Queen of England from 1553 to 1536.
Super Bad Series - a Bro Story
Brothers Nurgle and Kei-on-the-Beat create the Super Bad series. Super Bad is based on the concept that an alien spacecraft crashes down to earth, carrying with it the seeds for a new race. The brothers are building a Metaverse with gaming functionality in which the Deviants will be the avatars. They are demonstrating their commitment to the series by purchasing a plot of land in Netvrk ready for the next phase of the series. The Super Bad Genesis Seeds (666 supply) sold out in under 23 hours, then the Babies (3333 of them) and 6666 Mutants emerged and all sold out.
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 37 - The Catacombs of Saint Sebastian
In his whole life, perhaps, Franz had never before experienced so sudden an impression, so rapid a transition from gayety to sadness, as in this moment. It seemed as though Rome, under the magic breath of some demon of the night, had suddenly changed into a vast tomb. By a chance, which added yet more to the intensity of the darkness, the moon, which was on the wane, did not rise until eleven o’clock, and the streets which the young man traversed were plunged in the deepest obscurity. The distance was short, and at the end of ten minutes his carriage, or rather the count’s, stopped before the Hôtel de Londres. Dinner was waiting, but as Albert had told him that he should not return so soon, Franz sat down without him. Signor Pastrini, who had been accustomed to see them dine together, inquired into the cause of his absence, but Franz merely replied that Albert had received on the previous evening an invitation which he had accepted. The sudden extinction of the moccoletti, the darkness which had replaced the light, and the silence which had succeeded the turmoil, had left in Franz’s mind a certain depression which was not free from uneasiness. He therefore dined very silently, in spite of the officious attention of his host, who presented himself two or three times to inquire if he wanted anything. Franz resolved to wait for Albert as late as possible. He ordered the carriage, therefore, for eleven o’clock, desiring Signor Pastrini to inform him the moment that Albert returned to the hotel.
Joseph Boulogne: The musical genius you’ve never heard of
Joseph Boulogne, also known as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, is perhaps the most famous musician and composer you’ve never heard of. A soldier, athlete, musical genius and revolutionary – he was the crème de la crème of 18th Century French society. However, when Napoleon siezed power...
1811 Dictionary in the Vulgar Tongue: Section H
About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. 1811 Dictionary in the Vulgar Tongue, by Francis Grose is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Section H.
You Can Buy the Bennet Family’s House From the 1995 ‘Pride & Prejudice’ for $7.3 Million
'Pride & Prejudice' fans will recognize Luckington Court as Longbourn, the home of Elizabeth Bennet and her family in the 1995 version of Jane Austen's famous novel.
Johnny Depp to play King Louis XV in first film in three years
After his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence, Johnny Depp was dropped from two of his most successful film franchises in recent years, Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts. Yet following his recent win in a court case in which he sued her for defamation, he is back with a brand new role, playing France's King Louis XV in the upcoming historical drama, Jeanne Du Barry.
Nicky Moore, Heavy Metal Vocalist, Dead at 75
Nicky Moore, a former singer for the British heavy metal band Samson, has died. He was 75. Moore died on Aug. 3, following a battle with Parkinson's disease. "It is with immense sadness and almost unbearably heavy hearts that we have to let you all know that Nicky – a man larger than life in body and spirit – has sadly passed away this morning," his representative wrote on Facebook on Aug. 3. "A man that lived a thousand lifetimes in just one has decided he needed a rest. Rest well, dear friend. We will all miss you." The statement did not include a cause of death, but Louder reports he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He lived at a nursing home for the last years of his life. He is survived by his wife Maggie, daughter Mandy, and sons Steve, Chris, Timmy, and Nick Jr.
