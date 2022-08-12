Aljamain Sterling thinks Sean O’Malley is getting special treatment. As the champion of the bantamweight division, it is Aljamain Sterling’s job to keep a watchful eye on the fighters below him. He is the king of the mountain and there are a number of other fighters looking to dethrone him. Especially in the bantamweight division the top five is muddied with talent. There are several fighters that could possibly be next for the champion, but one, in particular, may be receiving a helping hand on his climb to the peak.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO