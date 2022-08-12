Read full article on original website
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday
Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old. According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation. His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain...
Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
Top WWE Star Bringing Back Old Entrance Song?
A new entrance song can help to breathe new life into a WWE Superstar’s presentation, but there are a number of classic themes that fans have been hoping to hear for some time now. Drew McIntyre’s “Broken Dreams” theme from his first run with WWE was a favorite among fans, and McIntyre seemingly teased the return of “Broken Dreams” when he posted the following lyrics from the song:
UFC San Diego payouts: Angela Hill banks $190,000, more than main-eventer Dominick Cruz
Back in the day, almost every athletic commission used to disclose the official contracted salaries of combat sports athletes. It was one of the small protections that existed to try and stop promoters from screwing over fighters. As it goes in today’s dog-eat-dog world, even that protection has been whittled down to the point where California is one of the few states left sharing UFC pay.
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
UFC on ESPN 41 results: Marlon Vera head kicks Dominick Cruz for knockout win, stakes claim to title shot
SAN DIEGO – For three-plus rounds, the UFC on ESPN 41 main event was a Dominick Cruz fight. Then Marlon Vera put an end to that. Vera (22-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) landed a vicious head kick late in the fourth round to defeat Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) by knockout Saturday night at Pechanga Arena for what could be considered another “biggest win of his career” as he inches closer to a bantamweight title shot.
‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
Claressa Shields would love to box Amanda Nunes – then get inside the cage 'but it would be in two years'
Claressa Shields is willing to fight Amanda Nunes twice – once in each of their sports. Ahead of her upcoming boxing match against Savannah Marshall on Sept. 10, Shields was asked about a potential fight with UFC dual-champion Nunes and she was all for it. But Shields reminded everyone...
Tyson Fury Changes Mind on Boxing Comeback After Three Days
The boxer did not share a reason for his apparent change of heart.
Paige Recalls Hitting Rock Bottom When Salacious Videos And Photos Leaked
There are some moments in life, good or bad, that one will never forget. For former WWE star Paige, one of those moments was when photos and videos of her were leaked, without her consent, in 2017. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Paige took Paquette through the day, and how she found out while in San Antonio, Texas.
(Video) Jared Gordon Subdues Man Armed With A Baseball Bat: ‘He Tried To Attack My Family’
Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon might not be as fast as ‘The Flash’ but you don’t need super-speed to be a hero. On one fateful night in the city, the UFC Lightweight fighter apprehended a man with a baseball bat. For whatever reason, the armed man thought it would be a good idea to attack Gordon and his family. Well, he thought wrong.
Dana White Leaves Khabib Out Of His Top Five All-Time List Of Fighters: “He Retired Too Early”
Dana White has dived into the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation once again. There have been many greats to grace the UFC Octagon, but which of those fighters have done enough to earn GOAT status? Well, for Dana White, he does have one name in mind. And no, it’s not the undefeated hall-of-famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who left the sport with a staggering 29-0 record.
Video: What's at stake between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera at UFC on ESPN 41?
A former champion returns Saturday in front of his home fans. Ex-UFC bantamweight titleholder Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) takes on Marlon Vera (21-7-1 MMA, 13-6 UFC) in the UFC on ESPN 41 main event, and he’ll do it in front of a friendly crowd where he trains in San Diego.
Aljamain Sterling Says Sean O’Malley Is ‘Getting The McGregor Treatment’
Aljamain Sterling thinks Sean O’Malley is getting special treatment. As the champion of the bantamweight division, it is Aljamain Sterling’s job to keep a watchful eye on the fighters below him. He is the king of the mountain and there are a number of other fighters looking to dethrone him. Especially in the bantamweight division the top five is muddied with talent. There are several fighters that could possibly be next for the champion, but one, in particular, may be receiving a helping hand on his climb to the peak.
‘I’m going to kick his ass tomorrow’: Marlon Vera booed in UFC San Diego faceoff with Dominick Cruz
Marlon Vera shouldn’t have expected a warm welcome in Dominick Cruz’s hometown of San Diego, but he had fun throwing a little gas on the fire. The Ecuadorian bantamweight, who gets perhaps his best chance to climb into title contention by beating Cruz, promised the two-time champ’s fans, “I’m going to kick his ass tomorrow – I’m going to finish him,” closing UFC San Diego’s ceremonial weigh-ins after a tense main event staredown.
