CHICAGO - Marquise Pryor, who played basketball at Orr and was a prominent figure in the 2018 Fox Sports documentary "Shot in the Dark," was shot and killed on Friday. "He had recently opened up a neighborhood store and a salon on 87th," former Orr assistant coach Jimalle Ridley said. "He had invested a lot in that and had just hired some people last week."

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO