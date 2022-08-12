ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JJ
5d ago

Why did you leave it running in Chiraq with your babies inside? You think they will ditch your car with bonus dogs inside? Lock your doors, sun roof and leave your kiddos dogs at home!

Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
NBC Chicago

1 killed, Another Wounded in Roseland Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, Chicago police said. A 28-year-old man was walking with another man at about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Street and Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, according to police.
fox32chicago.com

Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out

CHICAGO - We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland. Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire. The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but...
fox32chicago.com

Former Orr basketball player Marquise Pryor fatally shot on South Side

CHICAGO - Marquise Pryor, who played basketball at Orr and was a prominent figure in the 2018 Fox Sports documentary "Shot in the Dark," was shot and killed on Friday. "He had recently opened up a neighborhood store and a salon on 87th," former Orr assistant coach Jimalle Ridley said. "He had invested a lot in that and had just hired some people last week."
