Circus sideshow comes to town

The Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, the largest such show in the world, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Temple Live.

The "production is part fantasy, part vaudeville, part freakshow and all rock ‘n roll," spokesman Rick Scott said in an email.

The show includes acrobats performing without safety nets or wires, entertainers swallowing swords and eating and breathing fire.

"This is definitely not the circus you grew up watching," Scott said in the email.

The circus was established in 2009. Willow Lauren has been with the show since 2017.

Prior to her time with the circus, Lauren was a motorcycle stunt woman until she met circus performers while she was at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and later joined the troupe.

With the circus, Lauren developed the ability to breathe and eat fire. She also is able to swallow and regurgitate knives.

Lauren said sword swallowing was the hardest act to learn.

Lauren considers the work the circus does as preserving an artform.

“For us, this isn't a hobby or just a job," Lauren said. "You know it's a lifestyle."

She promised that the show would be like nothing the audience has ever seen.

“It’s definitely a one-of-a-kind show. We are the largest and one of the last touring circus, side shows in the world," Lauren said.

Lauren said that the entertainers in the show perform because they love it.

“Not only are we able to live out our dreams, but we’re also, we try to wrap all of that up with a positive, impactful message to anyone who comes to our shows inspiring them hopefully to step outside their comfort zones, to not play small with their lives, to go after their dreams. Or as I say in the show, to limit what they see as being impossible," Lauren said.

Alex Gladden is a University of Arkansas graduate. She previously reported for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and The Jonesboro Sun before joining the Times Record. She can be contacted at agladden@swtimes.com.