Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns Friday: Here are 9 things to know

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKReX_0hEBsiWN00
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to Walt Disney World Resort this fall. (Walt Disney World Resort)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Summer is coming to a close. But at Walt Disney World, the magic is already getting a little spooky.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns to Magic Kingdom on Friday night. The after-hours and specially ticketed event brings out the ghouls and ghosts for a night of gently frightening fun for all ages.

Here are 9 things to know before you grab your Mickey ears and broomsticks and zoom on over to the Central Florida fall staple.

1. The event lasts through Halloween night.

2. Ticket prices vary depending on the night, but range from $99 to $169 before taxes for children of ages 3-9 and $109 to $179 before taxes for everyone else.

3. If you are planning on going, you’d better buy your tickets fast! As of Thursday evening, tickets are already sold out for the first four nights – opening night Friday as well as Aug. 16, 19, 23 – and Sept. 2 and Halloween.

4. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary lasts from 7 p.m. to midnight. It is a specially ticketed event. Those who have tickets will be allowed to enter Magic Kingdom as early as 4 p.m. on the day of the event for which they purchased tickets.

5. Just because the party is after-hours doesn’t mean the Disney fun stops. Some of Magic Kingdom’s most iconic attractions will remain open including Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain and, fittingly, Haunted Mansion. See a full list of attractions open during Not-So-Scary here.

6. Some of the food will be available during regular park hours, but a few of the goodies will only be available during the party. Click here for more details.

7. Halloween costumes are welcome as long as they adhere to Disney’s guidelines. Read the costume guidelines here

8. Plenty of entertainment will be on tap during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary including a Halloween nighttime spectacular featuring lasers and fireworks, the return of the Boo-To-You Halloween parade, performances by the Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet and appearances by the Sanderson sisters from “Hocus Pocus” and the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2.”

9. Trick-or-treating will take place throughout the park, and there will be allergy-friendly options.

Disney shares ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ trailer Just in time for Halloween, the Sanderson sisters are returning. (NCD)

