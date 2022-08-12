ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Colorado to spar over discrimination case in Supreme Court

DENVER — Colorado is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold its anti-discrimination law in the face of a challenge by a Christian web designer who does not want to create custom wedding websites for same-sex couples and claims the state law violates her right to free speech. In...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Requirement for insurance to cover more property value, other wildfire laws take effect in Colorado

Four new laws that seek to help prevent and respond to wildfires went into effect on Wednesday after being passed by the Colorado legislature earlier this year. One of the laws, House Bill 1111, increases the amount of property lost to wildfires that insurance providers have to cover upfront from 30% of the value to 65%. The law also extends the timeframe wildfire victims have to rebuild their homes from 12 months to 36 months.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Several new laws are now in effect in Colorado

Car rental companies must now offer equipment to people with disabilities. A new law in effect in Colorado requires car rental companies to make adaptive options available for both online and in-person reservations. Among other new laws that have taken effect–retailers in Colorado must accept cash payments at at least one point-of-sale terminal. Also, now children can play alone outside or walk home from school without parents fearing facing a charge of neglect.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

New towing law takes effect in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Tom Sullivan, Whose Son Died in a Gun Massacre, Faces a Republican Challenger, Who Has a Top Rating From the NRA

In his race for the state Senate, Tom Sullivan, who first ran for the state legislature after his son was killed in the Aurora Theater massacre and has made gun safety a top priority ever since, faces a Republican opponent, Tom Kim, who received an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and appears to oppose the basic gun safety measures Sullivan has pushed into Colorado law.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Axios Denver

The top two Colorado GOP candidates' fathers worked as police office. Here's why that matters.

In an election in which public safety is a prominent issue, the Republican ticket holds a distinct advantage.Both Joe O'Dea in the U.S. Senate contest and Heidi Ganahl in the governor's race come from law enforcement families.Why it matters: The intimate connection gives the GOP contenders a unique vantage point to address the issue at a more personal level.And those ties influence their policy positions, both candidates told Axios Denver.What they're saying: "The pendulum has swung too hard toward the criminal," O'Dea told us. "I think we've shifted some liability onto the cops.""My desire to have the backs of law...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

CDPHE recommending revaccination for patients at two Colorado clinics

COLORADO, USA — Patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine at two Colorado clinics are being asked to get vaccinated again after vaccine doses were not properly stored. Up to 190 patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine between Feb. 3 and June 28, 2022, at the Wheat Ridge-based Colorado Family Clinic, at 4990 Kipling Street, and 594 patients who were vaccinated between Oct. 9, 2021, and April 24, 2022, at Denver-based Servicios de la Raza, at 3131 W. 14th Avenue, are being asked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to get vaccinated again after the clinics failed to properly store vaccines.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whistleblower Laws#State Law#Health And Safety#Colorado Attorney General
9NEWS

US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections

BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife advocates sued federal officials Tuesday after the government missed a deadline to decide whether protections for gray wolves should be restored across the northern Rocky Mountains, where Republican-led states have made it easier to kill the predators. The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding...
MONTANA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man who robbed several banks across Front Range sentenced to prison

A 46-year-old Colorado Springs man will spend the next 21 years in federal prison after he robbed four banks across the Front Range in 2020 and 2021. Jared L. Fitzgerald was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after he previously pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery, including one with force, last December, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
9NEWS

Omicron boosters soon to arrive in Colorado, expert says

COLORADO, USA — The emergence of new COVID-19 omicron subvariants has prompted US regulators to pressure vaccine manufacturers to change their omicron booster shots. This fall, vaccine makers are expected to add protection against omicron's newer relatives following the request from US regulators in late June. “The new variants...
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

11 Best Places to Go Camping in Colorado (By a Local)

My family and I love to go camping in Colorado! It’s such a fun, inexpensive way to see the state. Families on a budget, young couples, and anyone looking for a cheap vacation can appreciate Colorado camping trips!. As a Colorado local, I have so many favorite places to...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy