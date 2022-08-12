Read full article on original website
Colorado to spar over discrimination case in Supreme Court
DENVER — Colorado is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold its anti-discrimination law in the face of a challenge by a Christian web designer who does not want to create custom wedding websites for same-sex couples and claims the state law violates her right to free speech. In...
kiowacountypress.net
Governor Polis announces judicial appointment to the Larimer County Court
Colorado Governor Jared Polis has appointed Jenny L. Lopez Filkins to the Larimer County Court in the 8th Judicial District. The vacancy is created by the retirement of the Honorable Mary Joan Berenato and is effective September 16, 2022. Lopez Filkins is a Senior Assistant City Attorney for the City...
Requirement for insurance to cover more property value, other wildfire laws take effect in Colorado
Four new laws that seek to help prevent and respond to wildfires went into effect on Wednesday after being passed by the Colorado legislature earlier this year. One of the laws, House Bill 1111, increases the amount of property lost to wildfires that insurance providers have to cover upfront from 30% of the value to 65%. The law also extends the timeframe wildfire victims have to rebuild their homes from 12 months to 36 months.
1310kfka.com
Several new laws are now in effect in Colorado
Car rental companies must now offer equipment to people with disabilities. A new law in effect in Colorado requires car rental companies to make adaptive options available for both online and in-person reservations. Among other new laws that have taken effect–retailers in Colorado must accept cash payments at at least one point-of-sale terminal. Also, now children can play alone outside or walk home from school without parents fearing facing a charge of neglect.
Emergency Rental Assistance funds will run out at the end of September, but the need is still there
COLORADO, USA — States received historic amounts of federal money to help with the COVID-19 crisis, and a lot of that funding will run out this fall, like the money for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Coloradans can still apply, but come September 30 that money will be gone.
New towing law takes effect in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — If your car is parked illegally, you should definitely move it, but a new law could give you more time in certain situations before a hefty towing bill ruins your day. As of Wednesday, tow truck companies in Colorado must give 24 hours' written notice before...
Want a measure on the ballot in Colorado? Prepare to pay up.
DENVER — Every ballot initiative that could still make the Colorado ballot this year paid companies collecting signatures, an indication that the process designed to allow voters a direct say in lawmaking requires deep pockets to achieve. "It has just come to a place where you can't get on...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Tom Sullivan, Whose Son Died in a Gun Massacre, Faces a Republican Challenger, Who Has a Top Rating From the NRA
In his race for the state Senate, Tom Sullivan, who first ran for the state legislature after his son was killed in the Aurora Theater massacre and has made gun safety a top priority ever since, faces a Republican opponent, Tom Kim, who received an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and appears to oppose the basic gun safety measures Sullivan has pushed into Colorado law.
New Colorado Law Now Protects Vehicle Owners From Surprise Towing
Having your car unexpectedly towed in Colorado is the absolute worst, but that's now a thing of the past. Thanks to HB22-1314, new Colorado law took effect on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that protects vehicle owners from nonconsensual towing without a 24-hour notice. New Towing "Bill of Rights" in Colorado.
The top two Colorado GOP candidates' fathers worked as police office. Here's why that matters.
In an election in which public safety is a prominent issue, the Republican ticket holds a distinct advantage.Both Joe O'Dea in the U.S. Senate contest and Heidi Ganahl in the governor's race come from law enforcement families.Why it matters: The intimate connection gives the GOP contenders a unique vantage point to address the issue at a more personal level.And those ties influence their policy positions, both candidates told Axios Denver.What they're saying: "The pendulum has swung too hard toward the criminal," O'Dea told us. "I think we've shifted some liability onto the cops.""My desire to have the backs of law...
CDPHE recommending revaccination for patients at two Colorado clinics
COLORADO, USA — Patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine at two Colorado clinics are being asked to get vaccinated again after vaccine doses were not properly stored. Up to 190 patients who received a COVID-19 vaccine between Feb. 3 and June 28, 2022, at the Wheat Ridge-based Colorado Family Clinic, at 4990 Kipling Street, and 594 patients who were vaccinated between Oct. 9, 2021, and April 24, 2022, at Denver-based Servicios de la Raza, at 3131 W. 14th Avenue, are being asked by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to get vaccinated again after the clinics failed to properly store vaccines.
thecentersquare.com
Income tax measure could save Colorado taxpayers $1.6B over five years, think tank says
(The Center Square) – A measure to lower Colorado's income tax rate could save taxpayers $1.6 billion over the next five years, according to a new analysis. Voters will decide in November on Initiative #31, which proposes reducing the income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. The analysis, by...
US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections
BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife advocates sued federal officials Tuesday after the government missed a deadline to decide whether protections for gray wolves should be restored across the northern Rocky Mountains, where Republican-led states have made it easier to kill the predators. The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding...
How Do They Decide Where to Put Animal Crossing Signs in Colorado?
Since Colorado is home to an abundance of deer, moose, and elk, it's not uncommon to find these animals on the road. When driving through the Centennial State, you'll see signs reminding you to watch for wandering wildlife. But how do officials decide where to put these signs? It's not...
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
Colorado man who robbed several banks across Front Range sentenced to prison
A 46-year-old Colorado Springs man will spend the next 21 years in federal prison after he robbed four banks across the Front Range in 2020 and 2021. Jared L. Fitzgerald was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after he previously pleaded guilty to four counts of bank robbery, including one with force, last December, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.
Omicron boosters soon to arrive in Colorado, expert says
COLORADO, USA — The emergence of new COVID-19 omicron subvariants has prompted US regulators to pressure vaccine manufacturers to change their omicron booster shots. This fall, vaccine makers are expected to add protection against omicron's newer relatives following the request from US regulators in late June. “The new variants...
9News
Fishing phony? Colorado state Sen. Bennet's ad sparks media controversy
The ad got national media attention, prompting the question: What makes a real Colorado man? The answer, apparently, is a fishing license.
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
travellemming.com
11 Best Places to Go Camping in Colorado (By a Local)
My family and I love to go camping in Colorado! It’s such a fun, inexpensive way to see the state. Families on a budget, young couples, and anyone looking for a cheap vacation can appreciate Colorado camping trips!. As a Colorado local, I have so many favorite places to...
