In an election in which public safety is a prominent issue, the Republican ticket holds a distinct advantage.Both Joe O'Dea in the U.S. Senate contest and Heidi Ganahl in the governor's race come from law enforcement families.Why it matters: The intimate connection gives the GOP contenders a unique vantage point to address the issue at a more personal level.And those ties influence their policy positions, both candidates told Axios Denver.What they're saying: "The pendulum has swung too hard toward the criminal," O'Dea told us. "I think we've shifted some liability onto the cops.""My desire to have the backs of law...

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO