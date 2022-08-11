ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis American

Chenaults commit $1 million gift to Concordance St. Louis

Kathryn and Ken Chenault, chairman and managing director of General Catalyst and former chairman and CEO of American Express, has committed a $1 million gift to Concordance, a nonprofit committed to ending the cycle of reincarceration and promote racial equity. Kathryn and Ken are driven to create opportunities for racial equity and believe that economic mobility within the Black and Hispanic communities is the next phase of the civil rights movement. Reincarceration disproportionately impacts communities of color, and Concordance supports justice-involved individuals with mental health and substance use treatment, job training, job placement, and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Local student named as Bank of America Student Leader

Parkway South High School rising senior, Nell Williams was named as a Bank of America Student Leader for 2022. This prestigious program helps prepare students to enter the workforce through skill-building and leadership development. As a part of this paid internship, Williams will work closely with the United Way of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

KidSmart, partners packing backpacks for students

The first bells of the school year will soon be ringing, and KidSmart STL, D.A.D.S. of STL and Krissy’s Kids Books have an assignment for the community. The organizations are hosting a supply drive with a goal of filling 200 backpacks with needed supplies for children as the school year enters its first week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

The 'Ethical' flip on police conduct

Last week, Mayor Tishaura O. Jonessigned into law Board Bill 47, which finally gave “teeth” to the Civilian Oversight Board after seven years. Provisions of the bill included giving subpoena power to the oversight board and creating the independent Division of Civilian Oversight. Despite, previously supporting and even...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ferguson, MO
Health
Ferguson, MO
Government
City
Ferguson, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Health
St. Louis American

Rolling on in Dellwood

Roller skating in St. Louis has been a thing for decades. Popular skating rinks including Skate King and St. “Nicks” had their fair share of fancy “crazy leg” moves, twists, and turns. And the skating movement is still rolling. Newcomers and old schoolers both find joy in performing moves at the rink.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

I’ll put my “All Title IX Team” against any group in the nation

The year 1972 was groundbreaking for women’s sports with the passage of Title IX, a federal gender equity law that increased participation of girls and women in athletics. During the 50-year anniversary of this game-changing legislation, the St. Louis American has been celebrating the talent and achievement of women in sports from several generations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy