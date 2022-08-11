Kathryn and Ken Chenault, chairman and managing director of General Catalyst and former chairman and CEO of American Express, has committed a $1 million gift to Concordance, a nonprofit committed to ending the cycle of reincarceration and promote racial equity. Kathryn and Ken are driven to create opportunities for racial equity and believe that economic mobility within the Black and Hispanic communities is the next phase of the civil rights movement. Reincarceration disproportionately impacts communities of color, and Concordance supports justice-involved individuals with mental health and substance use treatment, job training, job placement, and more.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO