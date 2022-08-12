ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Mingle: Community rallies for Relay for Life, AMP concerts during summer events

By Kerri Bartlett, Jackson Sun
Relay For Life of Madison County was held July 8 at the Farmers Market in Downtown Jackson in tandem with the first AMP concert of 2022.

The relay is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer through support and fundraising. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, the Madison County community gathered to make a difference.

Meanwhile, concertgoers enjoyed tunes at the ongoing AMP summer concert series.

Located in the heart of Jackson behind the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market upcoming performances at the amphitheater include as follows:

Bryan Moffitt, Sept. 2.

Music on the Main Stage begins at 7:30 pm. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome at this family friendly event.

Jackson’s Amphitheater at the Market is a collaborative project between the City of Jackson/West Tennessee Farmers Market, Visit Jackson Tennessee and numerous community volunteers. Visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JacksonAMPattheMarket/.

For more information about Relay for Life, visit the group on Facebook.

