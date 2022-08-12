ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah football commitment Caleb Bryant joins brother Fabian Lovett as Dandy Dozen members

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
Vicksburg’s Caleb Bryant never had to look far for some stifling competition — instead he usually sought it out with his older brother Fabian Lovett. The duo, along with their eldest brother Keithen Hargo, were in constant battle of outdoing each other. That passion to one-up each other manifested itself in any activity.

“We used to play Mortal Kombat and it would turn into a real fight,” Bryant said with a laugh. “You beat me in real life and now I’ve got to fight you in real life. It could be anything.

“I want to win.”

The competition was the fiercest in football. Lovett was a standout defensive end at Olive Branch and is currently a redshirt junior at Florida State. Bryant, a Utah commitment, is the No. 9 recruit in the state, No. 60 defensive lineman and No. 505 recruit nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The three-star recruit still has some work to do there. Lovett finished as the No. 7 recruit and No. 436 nationally in the Class of 2018.

MEET THE 2022 DANDY DOZEN:Mississippi's top college football prospects for Class of 2023

MHSAA REGION PREDICTIONS:Where every Mississippi high school football team will finish in 2022 region standings

However, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bryant has already secured one of Lovett’s highest high school accolades. Bryant is the No. 8 selection in the 2022 Dandy Dozen — the Clarion Ledger’s annual list of the top 12 collegiate prospects in the state. Lovett was a member of the 2017 class.

“It's a competition,” Caleb said. “I’m trying to beat everything he accomplished. This was all I needed to beat him now. In our household you have to be the best. We aren’t going for nothing less.

“I watch his film all the time. I use everything he uses. I’m talking about everything. I went to their practices. The way he practices, I do it. The way he talks, I talk just like it. Everything he does, I want to be just like it or better.”

Bryant finished with 78 tackles, 14 for loss, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles last season. He helped the Gators to an 8-5 record and advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs. However, his mother, Latosca Bryant, remembers a time when Bryant wanted nothing to do with football.

“He first started out when he was 6,” Latosca said. “When he first went out there he got hit and we didn’t go back. He was like “I’m not going back.” Two weeks later the coach called and asked, “Where's Caleb?’”

MHSAA CLASS 5A PREDICTIONS:Mississippi Class 5A high school football preview, predictions for 2022

UTAH FOOTBALL RECRUITING:Oxford's Mack Howard on a new challenge with Oxford, not satisfied after MAIS title

Luckily, Bryant’s youth coaches were persistent and he returned to practice later that year. The following season Latosca saw a dramatic difference in his attitude towards football. Bryant had his doubts but Latosca knew he was serious about playing at the next level heading into ninth grade.

Everybody always told me I had something to do with football,” Caleb said. “I could go somewhere with football.

“There were times I would sit in my room and (think) I’m going to do something else. But I know my momma is not going to pay for school. I’ve got to do something. My brothers went for free. I’ve got to go for free. I can’t be the little brother that didn’t do nothing.”

Vicksburg coach Todd McDaniel is counting on Bryant to be a pillar of his defense this fall. Bryant reminds McDaniel of a young Fletcher Cox, a member of the 2008 Dandy Dozen. Utah fell in love with the traits McDaniel sees everyday in practice: Bryant’s aggression, athleticism and understanding of the game along with down and distance situations.

Gators defensive coordinator Chris Lacey believes Bryant’s film study and instincts set him apart.

“His IQ only grows,” Lacey said. “He knows if the guard does this, he’s already in the spot. He’s figured it out. If you watch his film you can tell. Things will happen and most kids wouldn’t (react) like that, but Caleb does. He dissects plays with his hand on the ground.”

