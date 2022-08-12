ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennridge group files legal petition to change election rules for school board members

By James McGinnis, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
A judge could change the way members of the Pennridge School Board get elected following a petition filed last Friday in Bucks County common pleas court.

The group Pennridge Citizens for Direct Representation, or PCDR, said it filed the petition after collecting 2,700 community signatures. The petition asks a judge to split up Pennridge into three voter districts with candidates required to live in each district.

The change would not impact the district itself nor student placement in specific schools, and changes to the political makeup of the board are unlikely in an area with many more Republican voters.

PCDR members said they believe the changes will lead to more candidates seeking office and a better representation of the communities served by Pennridge.

Critics have argued the move to create political districts inside Pennridge requires more careful planning and community input.

PCDR would slice up the voting map into three regions: Bedminster, Dublin, East Rockhill and part of West Rockhill; Sellersville, Perkasie and the rest of West Rockhill; and Hilltown and Silverdale. Three members from each region would be elected to a nine-member board.

Guest Opinion:Proposed Pennridge board regions developed in private

Guest Opinion:Neighbors electing neighbors is right for Pennridge

Pennridge eyes policy changes:Pennridge school board could limit student expression, employee 'advocacy,' books

Currently, four Hilltown residents sit on the board, along with three from West Rockhill, one from East Rockhill and one from Bedminster.

“Community engagement can be a real challenge reaching all corners of the district with the at-large model,” said Lois Dodson, one of the petitioners.

“It requires significant resources and time to cover nearly 100 square miles spread out over eight municipalities. Regional representation would reduce those challenges and lead to better relationships between board directors and the communities they represent.”

PCDR organizer Lee Rush said changes are needed given the huge population gains in Upper Bucks County. In the last 60 years, the number of people living within the district has more than doubled to 51,752, according to the latest 2020 U.S. Census.

“Creating regions is the right model for Pennridge, now and for the future,” said Rush. “Direct representation is a fundamental tenet of democracy and regional voting would advance that goal in a meaningful way.”

Centennial, Council Rock, Central Bucks, Neshaminy, Palisades, Pennsbury and the Quakertown Area school districts each elect members via voting regions. New Hope-Solebury is the only regional school district in Bucks County with board members elected at-large and representing the entire community.

No hearing is yet scheduled in PCDR’s petition and no other group has yet challenged the petition in Bucks County court.

