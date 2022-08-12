ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlesque is back plus a night of laughs: 5 things to do in downtown Shreveport

By Liz Swaine
 3 days ago

Laugh so hard you worry about catching your breath, get a bit of NOLA burlesque without leaving Shreveport, and celebrate a special week with your farmer friends downtown. Visit the heart of art this Second Saturday Downtown and draw your day to a close with a little drawing of your own at Artipsy. It’s a weekend for all this and more in our #CoolDowntown.

1. If a little dose of comedy can cure what ails you, we think the need for doctors will be a thing of the past after a night with Comedian Brian Regan. Regan is one of the 'clean' guys who doesn't try to make you squirm. Instead, he excels at using self-deprecating humor and the experiences we've all had to make you laugh so hard you risk passing out. Worries of the world, be gone, it's Regan to the rescue! When: Fri., Aug. 12, 7 pm. Where: Strand Theatre, 619 Louisiana Ave. Cost: $49/$60. Info: thestrandtheatre.com

2. Does some late-night burlesque sound like an intriguing evening? If so, make tracks to Fatty Arbuckle's Pub in the Red River District. Big Deal Burlesque is back, featuring Roxie Le Rouge, Laveau Contraire, Ember Alert, & Simone del Mar Cherry Bombshell. Have a night of NOLA much closer to home, with great adult beverages, too. When: Fri., Aug. 12, 10 pm- midnight. Where: Fatty Arbuckle's Pub, 450 Clyde Fant Parkway. Cost: $15. Info: fattyarbuckles.pub

3. The summer's been hot, but the Shreveport Farmers' Market is still a cool place to be. Come out Saturday to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week and to thank our local farmers for their dedication, hard work and homegrown goodness! While there, enjoy music from Monty Russell and a cooking demo by Abigail McAllister from LSU AgCenter. When: Sat., Aug. 12, 7:30 am-12:30 pm. Where: Festival Plaza. Cost: Free. Info: Fb/shreveport farmers market

4. It's a day for art and all it entails at Second Saturday Downtown. Tour the galleries, shops, and artist workspaces; talk to artists and even try creating some art yourself at artspace or Sanctuary Glass Studio. Shop and eat and repeat on your daycation staycation just up the road from home! When: Saturday, Aug. 12, all day. Where: Downtown Shreveport (see our online map). Cost: Free admission. Info: downtownshreveport.com/second saturday

5. There's just something about magnolias. Those glossy leaved trees that smell so heavenly when in bloom make anyplace feel like home. Take a little of that feeling with you from Artipsy's Sweet Magnolia Paint Party. Paint your own rendition of your favorite magnolia to remind you of carefree summers in the South. 21 and up, please. When: Sat., Aug. 12, 4-6 pm. Where: Artipsy, 450 Clyde Fant Parkway, Suite 600. Cost: $25, includes canvas and paints. Info: Fb/artipsy sweet magnolia

#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Pub#Cooking#Food Drink#Nola
