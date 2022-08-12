Obituary: Thomas Edward Greenhaw

Memorial Service for Brelan Fayette Knighten, age 82, of Logan, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon-1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Mr. Knighten passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home. He was born December 9, 1939, to Fayette and Ruby Knighten.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Mary Knighten; and brothers: Gerald and Keith Knighten.
Survivors include his daughters: Cheryl Knighten and Tracy (Paul) Kimbrough; son: Jason (Carrie) Knighten; companion: Esther Ivey; grandchildren: Kendra (Geremie) Fresh, Christopher (Susan) Terry, Matthew Smith, Kayla (Michael) Wood, Joshua Smith, Kandis (Nick) McLeroy, Kamron (Lindsay) Kimbrough, Jacob Knighten, Andrew Knighten, and Ella Grace Knighten; great-grandchildren: Giavonna Fresh, Angelina Fresh, Ariana Fresh, Noah Brenton, Augustus Wood, Bayleigh McLeroy, Ensley McLeroy, Charleigh Kimbrough, and Lucy Kate Kimbrough; great-great-grandchild: Bentley Fresh; sister-in-law: Nancy Knighten; nieces: Jody Knighten, Amy (Rob) Joyce, and Dore King; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville, AL.
