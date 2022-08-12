Obituary: Thomas Edward Greenhaw

Funeral Service for Thomas Edward Greenhaw, age 87, of Vinemont, will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Mr. Greenhaw passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at The Folsom Center. He was born September 27, 1934, to Charlie Edward and Annie Greenhaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Anna Marie Turner; and brother, Wayne Greenhaw.

Survivors include his wife: Gertrude Greenhaw; son: James (Sabrina) Greenhaw; daughter: Teresa Clements; grandchildren: Tina Isbell, Cody (Brittnee) Greenhaw, Todd Hester, Kyle Hester; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.