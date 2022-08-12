ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinemont, AL

Obituary: Thomas Edward Greenhaw

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

Funeral Service for Thomas Edward Greenhaw, age 87, of Vinemont, will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Mr. Greenhaw passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at The Folsom Center. He was born September 27, 1934, to Charlie Edward and Annie Greenhaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Anna Marie Turner; and brother, Wayne Greenhaw.

Survivors include his wife: Gertrude Greenhaw; son: James (Sabrina) Greenhaw; daughter: Teresa Clements; grandchildren: Tina Isbell, Cody (Brittnee) Greenhaw, Todd Hester, Kyle Hester; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Edward Hornsby

Funeral service for James Edward Hornsby, 82, of Baileyton will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Vinemont First Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. John Garrison and Bro., Keith Whitley officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday at the funeral home from 12:30 until 2p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hornsby family. Mr. Hornsby passed away Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born December 29, 1939, to Cornelius & Clara Light Hornsby. He was employed 40 years at American Protein. He was a member of Lystra Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Fay Hornsby; brothers and sisters: Irene Hornsby, Della Fletcher, Villa Dean King, Nellie Ruth Walker, Noel Hornsby, Gene Hornsby, Katie Brown, Dianne Powell; son: Jamey Hornsby; daughter, Kelly Berry; grandchildren: Jacob and Adam Hornsby. Survivors include his wife: Mellicha Hornsby; daughter: Suzy Hale; stepson: Darin (Teresa) Phillips; stepdaughters: Terri Parrish, Elaine (Keith) Whitley; brother-in-law: Mickey Brown; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Brady Kilgo

Reverend Brady Kilgo, age 84 of Hanceville, entered the Heavenly Gates on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born on February 21, 1938, in Cullman to Ottis Frank Kilgo and Minnie Leonia Phillips Kilgo. Rev. Kilgo was a minister of the gospel for 42 years serving in churches in Blount and Cullman Counties. He retired from Hays International after 38 years and enjoyed working his farm as a pastime. He was a member of the Trimble Masonic Lodge and had just received his 50-year pin. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is preceded in death by...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kenneth Terry White

Kenneth Terry White, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on August 11, 2022, at the age of 59. Ken was born in Marshall County, Alabama, to Jerry and Alice Burks White on March 19, 1963. Ken was a truck driver and welder for many years, and he was a member of Center Point Baptist Church.  He loved to be outdoors and enjoyed being at the Duck River Dam. Ken tinkered with everything! He adored his children and grandchildren and spent many hours riding with his babies on the tractor or lawnmower. He enjoyed gardening, and until his health prevented him from planting...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Raymond Junior Brown

Raymond Junior Brown, 83, of Cullman passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born September 13, 1938. He is survived by his wife: Edith Brown; children: Vandon Brown, Towana (Joseph) McElroy and Reba (Mark) Whitley; granddaughter: Hannah Rebekah (Bradley) Sturgeon; siblings: Larry, Doris and Oneida. He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond Mack Brown and Hattie Corine Brown; daughter: Rebecca Brown; and siblings: William “Bill”, Thomas, Rosalee, Harold, Dorothy, Shirl and Johnny. Visitation will be Friday, August 12, 2022, from 9 – 11 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; where the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Center Point Baptist Church Cemetery in Holly Pond.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Glenda Madeline Barnes

Funeral Service for Glenda Madeline Barnes, age 74, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home; burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Barnes passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Cullman Health Care Center. She was born July 15, 1948, to Vernon Woodrich and Mildred Bannister. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands: Roger Nobinger and Billy Barnes. Survivors include her son: Jeff (Melissa) Nobinger; stepdaughter: Samantha (Mike) Way; stepson: Joey (Cherie) Barnes; grandchildren: Georgia Nobinger, Natasha Barker, Alex Hamilton, and Savannah Hamilton; great-grandchildren: Kayson Barker, Colby Barker, Sebastian Wilkins, and Walker Hamilton; sister: Patsy Walker; and brother: Mike Bannister.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Donna Webb Byram

On August 9, 2022, Donna Webb Byram joined friends and family who were waiting for her in Heaven, including her parents: T.M. Webb and Ona Mae Webb Anglun; as well as her granddaughter: Ansley Elette Patterson. A lifelong resident of Cullman, Donna was born April 29, 1947. She graduated from CHS in 1965 and later attended WSCC. In 1966, she married Tommy Byram. On her birthday, and they made their home here throughout their 56-year marriage. For decades, she enjoyed a career in office management and accounting, working with many area businesses. Great joys were found in her role as Memaw,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ronald Clark Pattillo

Ronald Clark Pattillo, 59, of Cullman passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Cullman Alabama May 2, 1963. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from noon – 1:30 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2p.m. at Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Fred Hankey officiating. He is survived by his wife: Daphne Byram Pattillo; son: Justin Clark Pattillo; parents: George Ronald Pattillo and Virginia Self Pattillo; brother: Patrick Ross Pattillo; niece: Selina Byram Lee (Cal); mother-in-law: Peggy Byram; aunt: Debra Pattillo and the family pet: Roscoe. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law: Jerold Byram; brother-in-law: Darren Byram; nephew: Dustin Kyle Byram and uncle: Keith Pattillo.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Paul John Glade

Paul John Glade, age 66, of Cullman, passed away on August 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 25, 1956, in California to Peter and Sarah Glade. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife: Brenda Dwyer-Glade; daughter: Amber Green; son: Paul Allen Glade; four grandchildren; brother: Joe Glade; sisters: Maggie Glade and Sally Glade; and a host of family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Randy Keith Bartlett

Randy Keith Bartlett, age 60, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Randy was born February 27, 1962, in Cullman, Alabama to L.D. and Melba Denney Bartlett. A memorial celebration of life service for Randy will be announced at a later date by the family. Randy is survived by daughter: Jena Bartlett; son: Daniel Bartlett; mother: Melba Bartlett; sister: Brenda Smith; friend: Chuck Hicks; brother: Scott Bartlett; fiancé: Christy Johnson; and grandchild: Shay Johnson.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Marilyn Joyce McAnnally-Hays

Funeral services for Marilyn Joyce McAnnally-Hays of Bangor, AL will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 9th at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Bangor Cemetery. Reverend Junior Wolfe will be officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home on Tuesday. Mrs. Hays was born on May 14, 1953, in Cullman. She died at the age of 69 on August 7, 2022, at Cullman Regional Medical Center in Cullman. She was an avid Crimson Tide fan who enjoyed going to the games. She loved cooking, admiring her many flowers, and watching the hummingbirds. She was preceded in death by her father: Oliver “Bud” McAnnally; mother: Grace McAnnally; and her brother: Harold McAnnally. Survivors include her son: Derek Hays; grandson: Chase Hays; special friend: Keith Fricke; brothers: Larry McAnnally (Joan) and Bobby McAnnally (Debbie); sister: Sandra Carter (Jeff); special niece: Miranda Simpson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Brelan Fayette Knighten

Memorial Service for Brelan Fayette Knighten, age 82, of Logan, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Knighten passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home. He was born December 9, 1939, to Fayette and Ruby Knighten. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Mary Knighten; and brothers: Gerald and Keith Knighten. Survivors include his daughters: Cheryl Knighten and Tracy (Paul) Kimbrough; son: Jason (Carrie) Knighten; companion: Esther Ivey; grandchildren: Kendra (Geremie) Fresh, Christopher (Susan) Terry, Matthew Smith, Kayla (Michael) Wood, Joshua Smith, Kandis (Nick) McLeroy, Kamron (Lindsay) Kimbrough, Jacob Knighten, Andrew Knighten, and Ella Grace Knighten; great-grandchildren: Giavonna Fresh, Angelina Fresh, Ariana Fresh, Noah Brenton, Augustus Wood, Bayleigh McLeroy, Ensley McLeroy, Charleigh Kimbrough, and Lucy Kate Kimbrough; great-great-grandchild: Bentley Fresh; sister-in-law: Nancy Knighten; nieces: Jody Knighten, Amy (Rob) Joyce, and Dore King; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Floyd E. “Tut” Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville, AL.
LOGAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jeri Weltha Clark

Jeri Weltha Clark, 77, of Cullman passed away Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at her residence.  She was born June 19, 1945, to Edsel & Weltha Taylor. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clark family. Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: David Clark; and a brother: John Taylor. Survivors include her son: David Clark; daughter: Kelley (Jon) Rees; sister: Janice (Mike) Vanderveen; grandchildren: Rachele (Collin) Masters, Jon David Reese, Sara Rees, Reagan Rees; her first great-grandchild on the way in December; family and friends Mrs. Clark was a home builder and interior decorator. She loved working with horses alongside her son David. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ronald Dale Leipert

Ronald Dale Leipert, age 79 of Cullman, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Princeton Medical Center in Birmingham. He was born in Cullman County on April 6, 1943, to Alvie Levi Leipert and Annie Ruth Easterwood Leipert. Ronald was a loving and caring father, papa and husband for 56 years. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and never met a stranger; a member of the VFW in Cullman and attended Day Star Church. He was the heart of his family, and he will be greatly missed. Ronald was always there to lend a...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mary Virginia Seymour

Mary Virginia Seymour, age 80, of Double Springs, Alabama, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital in Haleyville. Virginia was born on April 3, 1942, in Winston County, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 2-3p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where the service will be held at 3p.m. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Virginia is survived by her daughter: Pamela Treece; daughter-in-law: Cheryl Jones; and a host of Seymour kids and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Mary Lee Watkins Bryant; son: Roy Jones; sister: Lucille Jacobs; and brother: Earsey Bryant.
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: William Paul Black

William Paul Black, age 52, of Crane Hill, Alabama passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Paul was born October 24, 1969, in Alabama. Paul is survived by his wife: Holly Mosley; his daughter: Cheslee Black; his son: Bradley Mosley; his brothers: Rodger (Eydie) Black, Chris (Tammy) Taylor; and his grandmother: Ollie Brock. Paul was preceded in death by his mother: Gladys Bonnell Speakman; his father: Roger Charles Black; his brother: Donald H. Black. A celebration of life graveside service for Paul will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Flint Creek Cemetery, Vinemont, AL.
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Alvis Ernest Strickland

Alvis Ernest “Bit” Strickland, 93 of Arley, entered into rest on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Strickland was born on August 26, 1928, in Marylee, Alabama to Ernest and Juda Strickland. As a lifelong member of the Bethel #1 Baptist Church, Mr. Strickland was a precious man, wonderful woodworker, and builder. He loved Mountain Dew, Yoo-hoos, riding the grandkids on his tractor, and most of all his family, as he was an extremely sweet and devoted Daddy and Paw Paw. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 1-2pm at Bethel #1...
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mary Jean Ponder

Graveside Service for Mary Jean Ponder, age 87, of Vinemont, will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Ebenezer Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Trimble and Rev. Terry Blankenship officiating. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Ponder passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 23, 1935, in Cullman, Alabama, to Kilmer and Era Giles. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband: Jerry Ponder. Survivors include her daughters: Rhonda (LeWayne) Brock and Teresa (Robert) Bailey; grandchildren: Tony (Mandy) Hamm and Jessi (David) Fricks; great-grandchildren: Dakota Fricks, Shelby Hamm, and Colby Hamm; and a host of nieces and nephews.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Ray Clark

Linda Ray Clark, age 79 of Logan, passed away at her home on Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born February 13, 1943, to Jim Frank Ray and Lula Mae Ray Varner. She was loving, talented, and creative. We will all miss her beautiful smile. She was loved and will be definitely missed by everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents: Jim Frank Ray and Lula Mae Ray (Jeff) Varner; husband: Arthur Thomas Clark Sr.; sisters: Betty (Robert) Crittenden, Joyce (Owen) Purvis, and Mary Jim (Phil) Sheppard; brothers: Marcus Ray and Charles Ray; granddaughter: Jamie Clark; and great-grandchildren: Benjamin Johnson,...
LOGAN, AL
