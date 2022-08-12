ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Patterson falling in love with education all over again as Lakeview superintendent

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
Every day William Patterson works in education, he said he falls in love with the profession all over again.

Conversing with students and being able to watch them achieve their own versions of success makes each and every long day worth it, the newly hired superintendent of Lakeview School District explained Wednesday.

For Patterson, it is and always will be about the students. It's why he's made every effort to engage with the Lakeview community from the moment he was hired by the district in March, attending the district's centennial celebration, high school graduation and professional development sessions with staff prior to his first official day June 27.

"It’s been a wonderful transition and the staff has just been great," Patterson explained Wednesday. "(They’re) very passionate about education, hard workers. ... I couldn't ask for a better group of people to work with."

Patterson takes over for interim superintendent Cindy Green, who took on the role after former Superintendent Blake Prewitt departed to become the superintendent of Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency in December.

Patterson had been the assistant superintendent of secondary curriculum at Jackson Public Schools since 2013. Prior to that, he served as a building principal at the elementary and middle school levels at Jackson, having began his educational career as a math teacher in the district in 1998.

Patterson was one of 15 candidates to apply to lead Lakeview schools.

After interviewing five candidates Feb. 23-24, the Lakeview Board of Education named Patterson and Luke Perry, director of STEM education at the Battle Creek Area Mathematics and Science Center, as finalists for the role.

The board voted unanimously to offer the job to Patterson immediately following final interviews March 9, citing his wealth of experience across building levels and collaborative leadership style.

"Dr. Patterson has hit the ground running in Lakeview," Lakeview Board of Education President Eric Greene said. "Even before his first day on the job in late June, he has immersed himself in the Lakeview School District, attending all kinds of events and getting to know employees, parents and students across the community. He has demonstrated that he is an accessible, collaborative, calm, visible leader who is already brimming with Spartan pride."

Greene said Patterson has maintained excellent communication with the board and has taken the lead on implementing the district's $47 million voter-approved bond project while also preparing for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

"It is an exciting time at Lakeview and Dr. Patterson is off to a terrific start," Greene said. "He brings to the district a passion for public education, a wealth of experience as an educator and the knowledge of how to strengthen Lakeview and prepare our students and families for success in the classroom and in life."

Patterson said one of his main priorities will be to ensure the district remains aligned with the goals set out in its strategic plan, with a focus on equity, student achievement and safety.

"My goal is just bigger than it was in the classroom," Patterson said. "In the classroom, it was, how do I make a great experience for these 25 students in front of me, or these 125 kids that are in my math class over five class periods? That’s what I want as a superintendent. I want every student in Lakeview to have a great experience in school, whether it’s our kindergarten students or our preschool students to our graduating seniors."

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

