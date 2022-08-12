ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gadsden Times

Gadsden firefighters' lawsuit claims overtime pay owed, alleges retaliation from city

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xuwW_0hEBrVxb00

Gadsden firefighters say the City of Gadsden and its personnel director retaliated against them over a lawsuit filed by current and former employees claiming the city owes them money for overtime work, according to an amended complaint filed in federal court this week.

The original lawsuit, filed in May, sought recovery of damages that resulted from the city's alleged violations of the overtime pay requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act, claiming the city failed to pay its firefighters the correct overtime rate.

The amended complaint claims that since that time, the city's personnel office informed one of the plaintiffs that because of the lawsuit, the city would not be giving firefighters a raise, and that it planned to eliminate the overtime rate for working overtime on Sundays and reduce the rate at which the firefighters accrue sick leave along with other benefits outlined in the current fire department handbook.

The amended claim says Personnel Director Kerry Payne abandoned further meetings that were already set with the firefighters union to discuss pay raises and restructuring. It also contends that about a month after the complaint was filed, three plaintiffs, Tony Calvert, Josh Nabors, and Jonathan Day, were called to meetings with the fire chief to receive disciplinary letters based on their social media activity related to matters involving "the city's budget and whether the city's governance complied with the law."

According to the complaint, Chief Wil Reed told the plaintiffs he was made aware of alleged infractions of the social media policy by Payne, and that disciplinary action was to be carried out.

“The city’s retaliatory actions violate, not only the anti-retaliation provisions of the FLSA, but also the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution,” said Greg McGillivary, the managing partner of McGillivary Steele Elkin LLP, the law firm representing the plaintiffs.

“The city has unlawfully punished all the plaintiffs by canceling pay raise discussions and threatening to eliminate benefits for all firefighters in retaliation for the plaintiffs’ filing an overtime lawsuit," he said. "Furthermore, the city and its personnel director have targeted specific plaintiffs with disciplinary actions for their exercise of their rights under the U.S. Constitution, including their right to file the overtime lawsuit, their right to associate with a union and their right to speak out as private citizens on issues of good governance."

City Attorney Lee Roberts said the original lawsuit came at a time when the personnel director and a council member had just begun to meet with fire department representatives regarding pay rates and structure.

"Typically, matters like this are brought to my attention so that we can amicably resolve any problems without having to spend taxpayer dollars on legal costs and attorney's fees," Roberts said at the time of the initial filing. "I was unaware of the issues addressed in the complaint, but I hope that we can come to terms in short order."

"We're committed to doing what's right," Roberts said.

The lawsuit contends that firefighters above the rank of basic firefighter had scheduled overtime pay calculated at time-and-a-half for the basic firefighter pay rate, rather than their rate of pay at the rank they held.

As an example, the lawsuit states that a driver who makes $14 a hour should get $21 an hour for unscheduled overtime; instead the employees received $17.62 per hour when working unscheduled overtime, according to the lawsuit.

“It is not right that the city violates the federal pay law, and then when we file suit they retaliate against us and our members for speaking out and exercising our rights,” Matt Blom, president of the firefighters' union said.

The plaintiffs say they plan to seek additional damages in the lawsuit, for the alleged retaliatory action.

Payne did not respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Gadsden firefighters filing lawsuit over paycheck shortages

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - In May 2022, firefighters with the City of Gadsden filed a lawsuit against the city with claims of overtime pay violations. More than 90 firefighters say since filing the lawsuit, they’ve faced retaliation from the city. These first responders are being represented by McGillivary, Steele,...
ABC 33/40 News

County jails in need of corrections officers

In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited

After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overtime Pay#Law
CBS 42

1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s

A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
PIEDMONT, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Federal grant to fund Alabama test program to control traffic jams

The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending $5 million dollars to Alabama for a test program to better handle traffic congestion. The state program is called the Proactive Route Operations to Avert Congestion in Traffic or PROACT for short. The test project is supposed to use advanced traffic technologies and decision support tools to funnel traffic more efficiently around on I-65 around the city of Cullman. The plan includes advanced road weather tools, technologies and signal management systems. DOT is funding ten of these test projects nationally through a program called the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment, or ATCMTD. Over $45 million dollars will be spent to test ideas to improve mobility in underserved communities.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County

Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy