Visit with adoptable animals on Saturdays with HSPRAC and Petco

The Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center is partnering up with Petco to start a new adoption initiative to help their longest tenured residents find their "furever" homes.

With help from Petco Love, HSPRAC will have adoptable animals located at the local Petco in Gadsden at 308 E. Meighan Blvd. as part of their "Adopt at PetCo" initiative.

These animals will be brought to this location every Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning this week, exempting the third Saturday of every month because of the shelter's initiative at Pet Supermarket at 124 W. Grand Ave. in Rainbow City.

"Petco Love is committed to creating a world where every shelter pet finds a loving family, and no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Petco Love President Susanne Kogut. “When you adopt a pet, you know you are saving that pet’s life, but you may not realize just how much that adopted pet can change your life for the better.”

Petco Love was founded originally as the Petco Foundation in 1999. Since their establishment, they have found over 6.5 million animals a loving home via their 4,000 partner organizations such as HSPRAC.

Katrina Hubbard, an HSPRAC board member, said it's a continuous effort from the shelter and the community to see all of their animals adopted, and encourages the community to "be the change" they "wish to see."

"It takes a strong community backing to reach this goal," she said. "So, we are asking our community to support our mostly new board and staff to make this a success. It takes all animal lovers united to successfully put an end to suffering.”

For more information, contact the shelter at or visit the Petco Love website at https://petcolove.org/.